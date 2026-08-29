McDan Group, Equity Health kickstart JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026 at University of Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
The McDan Group and Equity Health have officially kicked off the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026 at the University of Ghana, bringing together sports, competition and corporate support in a celebration of athletics and healthy living.
The tournament, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, provides a platform for participating teams and athletes to compete while promoting the values of teamwork, discipline and physical fitness.
The event has also brought together members of the sporting community, organisers and supporters, creating an atmosphere of competition and camaraderie at the university stadium.
For JoySports, the tournament forms part of its commitment to creating platforms that encourage sporting participation and provide opportunities for athletes and teams to showcase their abilities.
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