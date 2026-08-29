JoySports Invitational 2026: John Dumelo promises free chicken, eggs and ginger to winners

Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture and Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, John Dumelo, has promised an unusual reward package for the winners of the 2026 JoySports Invitational Tournament.

Speaking at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Saturday, August 29, Mr Dumelo welcomed Corporate Ghana to his constituency as the annual tournament got underway.

He said his position as both the constituency’s Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture presented an opportunity to add some agricultural incentives to the competition.

Mr Dumelo promised to provide the winning team with free chicken, eggs and ginger.

“Because I’m the Deputy Minister, whichever team wins, you will have free eggs, free chicken and free ginger,” he said.

The promise added a lighter touch to the opening of the tournament, which brings together companies, institutions, corporate executives and sports enthusiasts for a day of competition, fitness and networking.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony, the General Manager of Joy Brands at The Multimedia Group Limited, Francis Fifi Koomson, urged participants to combine competitive spirit with teamwork and healthy rivalry.

“This is the JoySports Invitational Tournament and we expect electric energy, but once we expect electric energy, we also expect one thing: teamwork and a lot of healthy rivalry,” he said.

Mr Koomson also expressed appreciation to Mr Dumelo for attending the tournament as the special guest of honour.

He reflected on the MP’s earlier association with The Multimedia Group and joked about how his career had since taken a different direction.

“We want to also thank our special guest of honour, Mr John Dumelo, for coming here. Twenty years ago, we would have been a member of this team, but today he’s up to something bigger,” he said.

The 2026 JoySports Invitational Tournament features a range of sporting and recreational activities, including football, chess, table tennis, scrabble, draughts, ludo and swimming.

The CEO Penalty Shootout and Ladies Penalty Shootout are also part of the programme, with the football final scheduled for later in the day.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.