JoySports Invitational 2026: Corporate Ghana wraps up a day of thrilling sporting action at Legon

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium came alive on Saturday, August 29, 2026, as Corporate Ghana swapped office desks, suits and formal meetings for running shoes, football boots, swimming gear and enduring competitive spirit at the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026.

The annual corporate sporting fiesta got underway as early as 6:00 am with a morning walk, setting the tone for a packed day of fitness, competition, entertainment and networking.

The event brought together companies, institutions, corporate executives, employees, CEOs and sports enthusiasts, all united by a common desire to compete, connect and have a good time.

The walk was followed by an energetic aerobics session before participants spread across the various venues to compete in a wide range of sporting and recreational activities.

From football and swimming to table tennis, scrabble, chess, tag of peace, board games and ludo, there was something for almost every kind of competitor.

The programme also featured the much-anticipated CEO penalty shootout for both male and female executives, alongside fun-filled challenges including lime and spoon, sack race and the 100-metre sprint.

Among the notable personalities at this year's event was Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo, who joined the corporate community as a special guest of honour for the sporting celebration.

Football provided some of the day's biggest moments, with corporate teams battling not just for goals but for bragging rights.

With cheers from supporters ringing around the venue, the football matches showed that the corporate setting had done little to dampen the competitive instinct.

Once the whistle went, the suits were forgotten and the tackles, saves, goals and celebrations took centre stage.

Away from the football pitch and swimming pool, competitors went head-to-head in table tennis, Scrabble and chess, while board games and ludo provided plenty of opportunities for strategy, concentration and friendly rivalry.

The physical challenges brought a different kind of excitement. The lime and spoon and sack race tested balance and coordination, while the 100-metre sprint offered competitors the chance to show off their speed.

And then there was the CEO penalty shootout, where the executives stepped into the spotlight and showed that leadership skills are not the only thing they can bring to the table.

The male and female categories added another layer of fun to an already packed programme.

By the end of the day, the 2026 JoySports Invitational Tournament had delivered far more than a collection of sporting competitions.

It created a space where colleagues could compete as teammates, executives could become competitors, and companies could build connections away from the boardroom.

There were winners, narrow defeats, dramatic penalty shootouts, podium finishes, cheers from the sidelines, and plenty of moments of friendly rivalry.

From the 6:00 am morning walk to the final sporting challenges, the message was clear: corporate life may be serious, but Corporate Ghana knows how to play. And at the JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026, the competition was only part of the fun. The real victory was bringing everyone together.

In all, 34 companies participated in the event, including the sponsors.

The participating teams are McDan Group, Equity Health Insurance, Labadi Beach, 3D Wireless Plus, Best Education Services Limited, Royal Kingdom Estate, The Chosen Hospital & Fertility Centre, Adansi Travels, AlSale Services, Piwak Natural Health, Ghana Publishing Company Limited, Old Mutual, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, La Community Bank, Premier Health Insurance, Valex Lease Equipment Limited, The Luckiest, Narh-Bita Hospital, Latex Foam, Volta Catch, SIC, Heritage Christian University, National Petroleum Authority, Minerals Commission, National Identification Authority, Axis Pension Trust, Ayuda Hub, Sapholda Ventures, Tema Oil Refinery, Toyota Ghana Limited, Virtual Security Africa, MoMo Fintech, Multimedia Group and GIMPA.

The 2026 tournament, powered by Luckiest, is supported by Toyota, Superior Quality, the Minerals Commission, Ayuda, Latex Foam, Vallex Lease-Equip Ltd and Virtual Security Africa.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.