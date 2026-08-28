MMFL unleashes foreign coaching firepower for Joy Sports Invitational

MobileMoney Fintech Limited (MMFL) is ready to make a statement at the 2026 Joy Sports Invitational Tournament, deploying foreign coaching expertise as it targets a dominant showing across various sporting disciplines.

MMFL will join a number of corporate organisations at the tournament scheduled for Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the University of Ghana Stadium, but the fintech company is not approaching the competition as a mere corporate fun day.

Determined to compete for honours, MMFL has invested in its preparations by bringing in foreign coaches to provide technical direction to its various teams, a move that has injected additional confidence and competitive intensity into the camp.

The company will compete in Men’s Soccer, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Female Penalty Shoot-Out, Unisex Sack Race, Tug of Peace, Lime and Spoon Relay and the CEO’s Penalty Shoot-Out.

The biggest attraction for MMFL could be its Men’s Soccer campaign, where the team faces Virtual Security Africa in what promises to be a highly competitive encounter.

With its players benefiting from structured preparations and expert technical guidance, MMFL believes it has assembled a team capable of going all the way.

An MMFL official said the company had deliberately raised the bar in its preparations and would not be satisfied with simply taking part.

“We are coming to compete, and we are coming to win. The preparations have been very deliberate, and bringing in foreign coaches demonstrates how seriously we are taking this tournament. We have talented people, we have worked on our strategy, and we are ready for the challenge,” the official said.

According to the official, MMFL's participation is also about creating an opportunity for staff to build stronger bonds outside the workplace while demonstrating the same values of teamwork, discipline and excellence that drive the company's operations.

“We respect every organisation participating, but when the whistle goes, there will be no friendships on the field. We are ready to take the tournament by storm and make sure MMFL's presence is felt in every discipline we enter,” the official added.

The company’s preparations have generated considerable excitement among staff, with teams across the various disciplines eager to translate their training into results on competition day.

For the MMFL football team, the assignment against Virtual Security Africa will provide an immediate test of its ambitions.

The fintech company is therefore heading into Saturday's competition with one clear objective — to compete hard, win big and leave the University of Ghana Stadium with its reputation as one of the tournament's strongest corporate sporting outfits firmly established.

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