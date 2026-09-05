De Zerbi praises Mohammed Kudus after Tottenham return

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: Lewis Hall of Newcastle United is challenged by Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 29, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi has praised Ghana winger Mohammed Kudus after his return to competitive football.

Kudus came off the bench as Tottenham drew 0-0 with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

The 25-year-old had been out with a knee injury for seven months and made his first competitive appearance since his return.

Kudus replaced Savio in the 68th minute and played for 29 minutes.

Despite his limited time on the pitch, the Ghana international showed some positive signs. He completed all eight of his passes and successfully completed one of his two attempts to dribble past an opponent.

His performance earned praise from De Zerbi, who believes Kudus and Andy Robertson made a positive impact after coming on.

"In the second half,… the medical team pushed to change Savio and Destiny Udogie after 60 minutes.

“[Mohammed] Kudus and [Andy] Robertson played very well,” De Zerbi told Sky Sports.

The Italian coach, however, admitted that making two substitutions at the same time may not have been the best decision.

"...but maybe two substitutions in that moment was not so good.”

Kudus' appearance against Forest comes after he made his season debut in Tottenham's 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United, coming on in the 68th minute.

His return will be encouraging news for both Tottenham and Ghana as Kudus looks to regain full fitness and return to his best form.

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