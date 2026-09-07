Video: ‘Semenyo is the perfect Premier League player’ – Haaland

Audio By Carbonatix
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has heaped praise on teammate Antoine Semenyo, describing him as the 'perfect Premier League player'.
The two players have been in the same team since the second half of the 2025/26 season, when the Ghanaian joined from Bournemouth.
Over the weekend, Semenyo set up Haaland for the only goal of the game as Man City defeated Coventry City to maintain their winning start to the 2026/27 campaign.
Watch the full video of the Norwegian's praise for the Ghanaian below
Erling Haaland on Antoine Semenyo: “He's the perfect Premier League player. Physical, just the whole, total package. A bit like me.”#JoySports pic.twitter.com/FuYoq7zWZV— #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) September 7, 2026
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