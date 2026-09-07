Football | National

Video: ‘Semenyo is the perfect Premier League player’ – Haaland

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  7 September 2026 8:45am
Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City applaud fans during the Premier League match against Coventry City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, on September 5, 2026. (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
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Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has heaped praise on teammate Antoine Semenyo, describing him as the 'perfect Premier League player'.

The two players have been in the same team since the second half of the 2025/26 season, when the Ghanaian joined from Bournemouth.

Over the weekend, Semenyo set up Haaland for the only goal of the game as Man City defeated Coventry City to maintain their winning start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Watch the full video of the Norwegian's praise for the Ghanaian below

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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