Haaland scores controversial winner for 10-man City at Man Utd

Erling Haaland's goal helped Manchester City win a highly controversial Manchester derby at rivals Manchester United despite playing with 10 men for more than 70 minutes.

City midfielder Phil Foden was shown a straight red card for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes and United followed it with a period of dominance, hitting the post either side of half-time.

But City scored the game's only goal on the break in the 60th minute when Haaland tapped in Josko Gvardiol's low, deflected cross at the back post.

Haaland had immediately been flagged for offside but a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) check ruled the Norwegian to be on, while the offside Enzo Fernandez was not deemed to be affecting play as he stretched to connect with the cross before it reached the scorer.

The result continued City's perfect start to the Premier League season under new manager Enzo Maresca and moved them level on points with Arsenal at the top of the table.

United dropped points for the third time in four league matches and stayed 13th.

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