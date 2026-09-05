Man City maintain 100% start with win over Coventry

Manchester City highlighted their early season credentials by maintaining their 100% winning record after three Premier League games, but had to cling on to leave newly promoted Coventry still searching for their first point of the campaign.

The result was ultimately a satisfying one for City manager Enzo Maresca after giving debuts to Iliman Ndiaye and £125m signing Enzo Fernandez, with the Argentine drafted in minutes before kick-off after Nico O'Reilly sustained an injury in the warm-up.

City's star striker Erling Haaland was the match-winner, powerfully heading home the only goal of the afternoon after Antoine Semenyo dug out a cross to the far post. Fernandez played a key part in the goal with a slide-rule pass to the Ghanaian.

On another day, Norway striker Haaland could have had a hat-trick. He had a thumping effort pushed away by visiting goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and another close-range strike in the second half ruled out for offside.

Rayan Cherki turned inside and struck against the foot of a post after being set up by Fernandez, but City were thankful to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who made a string of saves.

The Italy captain kept out Jack Rudoni's diving header at the far post and Loum Tchaouna's low strike with a full-length save, and stood tall to deny substitute Ellis Simms late on.

Frank Lampard's men should have gone ahead when Taiwo Awoniyi picked up a loose pass from Semenyo and ran through on goal, but the Nigerian struck wide to leave Coventry without a goal this season.

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