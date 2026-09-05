Man City maintain 100% start with win over Coventry

Audio By Carbonatix
Manchester City highlighted their early season credentials by maintaining their 100% winning record after three Premier League games, but had to cling on to leave newly promoted Coventry still searching for their first point of the campaign.
The result was ultimately a satisfying one for City manager Enzo Maresca after giving debuts to Iliman Ndiaye and £125m signing Enzo Fernandez, with the Argentine drafted in minutes before kick-off after Nico O'Reilly sustained an injury in the warm-up.
City's star striker Erling Haaland was the match-winner, powerfully heading home the only goal of the afternoon after Antoine Semenyo dug out a cross to the far post. Fernandez played a key part in the goal with a slide-rule pass to the Ghanaian.
On another day, Norway striker Haaland could have had a hat-trick. He had a thumping effort pushed away by visiting goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and another close-range strike in the second half ruled out for offside.
Rayan Cherki turned inside and struck against the foot of a post after being set up by Fernandez, but City were thankful to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who made a string of saves.
The Italy captain kept out Jack Rudoni's diving header at the far post and Loum Tchaouna's low strike with a full-length save, and stood tall to deny substitute Ellis Simms late on.
Frank Lampard's men should have gone ahead when Taiwo Awoniyi picked up a loose pass from Semenyo and ran through on goal, but the Nigerian struck wide to leave Coventry without a goal this season.
Latest Stories
-
Bayern fail to score for first time in 59 games
1 minute
-
Bawumia preparing new cocoa policy package for farmers – Annoh-Dompreh
5 minutes
-
Wa-Tumu-Bolga road upgrade will unlock agriculture, trade – Agbodza
7 minutes
-
Ghana Maritime Authority readies oil-spill response vessel for deployment
9 minutes
-
Ayariga turns to drones, AI to tackle Agbogbloshie waste mountain
18 minutes
-
Agbogbloshie waste heap must go – Mahama Ayariga declares
29 minutes
-
Government to upgrade all rural telephony sites to 4G – Communications Minister
29 minutes
-
Rural calls, data to become cheaper by Q1 2027 – Sam George
34 minutes
-
National Chief Imam remains Ghana’s strongest symbol of interfaith harmony – Mahama Ayariga
44 minutes
-
Nhyiaesohene pledges support to ECG to curb encroachment
45 minutes
-
Somanya residents demand asphalt overlay to protect road investment
52 minutes
-
Kumawu MP leads stakeholders meeting on human rights, child labour
56 minutes
-
Breakfast: To skip or not to skip? An evidence-based perspective on weight management and overall health
1 hour
-
Breast Cancer survivor Miriam Ablah Anani breaks silence on infertility stigma, abandonment and cancer battle
2 hours
-
Enough of the Insults: Mahama, Bawumia must help reset Ghana’s political discourse
3 hours