Man City complete £86m Bouaddi signing from Lille

Manchester City have signed midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille in a £85.6m deal to make the Morocco international the Premier League's most expensive teenager.

The 18-year-old joins on a five-year contract, subject to international clearance, with City paying £81.4m upfront plus £4.2m in add-ons.

Enzo Maresca's side moved to sign Bouaddi after selling central midfielders Rodri to Barcelona in a £65m deal and Tijjani Reinders to Al-Qadsiah for £52m.

He impressed at this summer's World Cup - starting five of Morocco's six matches in their run to the quarter-finals - after becoming a key member of Lille's side in Ligue 1.

"This is a very special day for me and my family. Manchester City are, for me, the best club in the world. It's a dream to be here and be able to call myself a City player," said Bouaddi.

"I have spent most of my life working hard to become the best player I can be and reach the top of the game.

"I've watched City for many years, and I love their style of play. City always try and play quality football. And they have shown they are winners - this club feels like it's built to win."

The fee for Bouaddi surpasses the £58.9m paid by Manchester United to sign French defender Leny Yoro, also from Lille, in 2024.

Bouaddi made 96 appearances for Lille after making his debut in 2023, helping them finish third in Ligue 1 last season.

At the age of 16 he became the youngest footballer to ever play for the French side on his senior debut against Faroese club KI in the Europa League, before announcing himself on the world stage by playing a starring role in Lille's Champions League victory over Real Madrid in 2024.

Bouaddi will form part of a revamped midfield, with City already bringing in England midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest for £116m.

Bouaddi functions as a deep-lying conductor and would complement Anderson, who is comfortable as a box-to-box midfielder as well as the number six role he plays for England.

City are also set to make an offer for Chelsea's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez but it remains to be seen whether a deal can be struck with the 25-year-old valued at £120m.

Bouaddi's signing comes after Brazilian winger Savinho, now known as Savio, joined Tottenham in a £75m deal earlier this week.

Spurs have also agreed a loan deal to sign City's Egypt forward Omar Marmoush, while Spain midfielder Nico Gonzalez is set to leave Maresca's side to join Newcastle in a £52m deal.

Analysis - Midfield rebuild taking shape

City's midfield transformation continues to take shape with the acquisition of teenage star Bouaddi, who will play alongside club-record signing Anderson.

At just 18, Bouaddi has big boots to fill following the departure of 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who became one of the best midfielders in the world at City and departed for Barcelona last week.

But with Bouaddi, they are paying for a player with undoubted potential rather than being the finished product, which heaps plenty of pressure on his young shoulders.

Rodri, Reijnders and Bernardo Silva have all left from City's midfield this summer and Nico Gonzalez is also set to make an exit after Newcastle agreed a £52m deal for the player.

It means Maresca still needs reinforcements in the middle of the park and City will make an offer for Chelsea's £120m-rated midfielder Enzo Fernandez to bolster ranks - whether they can match the asking price and get the deal done before Tuesday's deadline remains to be seen.

There has been significant change in the City squad this summer and with the season already under way Anderson, Bouaddi and possibly Fernandez will all need to hit the ground running.

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