Manchester United borrow another £90m as debt tops £1.1bn

Manchester United have borrowed another £90m since 30 June - and confirmed they spent £191.7m on new players this summer.

United bought Andrey Santos from Chelsea on 13 July, Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa on 14 July and Carlos Baleba from Brighton on 25 August.

The fees the club stated it spent on the trio at the time the transfers were announced totalled £153m, and it is unclear where the additional sum has been spent.

The club have been approached for comment.

Confirmation of the additional borrowing of £90m was included in a more detailed filing to the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, following Wednesday's release of their 2025-26 accounts to 30 June, and showed their overall debt was still more than £1bn despite major cost-cutting measures implemented by Sir Jim Ratcliffe since he became minority owner in 2024.

United confirmed it made three further drawdowns from its revolving credit limit, on 29 and 31 July and 28 August, totalling £120m. It then paid back £30m on 21 September.

It takes United's overall debt to £1.15bn, comprising the historic debt, which now stands at £578m, the £200m outstanding on its revolving credit facility, and £375m in outstanding transfer fees.

That is a £72m reduction on the £447m they stated was owed in transfer fees in the 2024-25 accounts. However, it remains a large sum, with £104.8m due between one and two years and £51.9m between two and five years, with the remainder due in the next 12 months.

The club say payments for their most recent transfers "are due within the next five years".

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