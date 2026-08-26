Baleba completes £70m Man Utd move from Brighton

Manchester United have signed Cameroon midfielder Carlos Baleba from Brighton in a £70m deal.

The Old Trafford club have paid an initial £65m, plus a potential £5m in add-ons, for the 22-year-old, while Brighton have negotiated a sell-on clause.

United targeted Baleba after deciding to strengthen their midfield further following the summer arrivals of Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

Baleba has signed a five year-contract at Old Trafford, with the option to extend for a further year.

"It is an incredible feeling to join the club of my dreams," he said. "Playing at Old Trafford is always special, but the opportunity to do so as a Manchester United player will be a real honour.

"I cannot wait to work with Michael Carrick. His experience and knowledge of the game make him the perfect coach to help me to reach the highest level.

"The ambition of everyone at the club is extremely clear, the future is hugely exciting, and I am determined to play my part in delivering the success that we are capable of together."

Baleba's move follows United's shock 2-0 defeat by Hull City in Saturday's Premier League opener, where Santos and Tielemans made their midfield debuts.

United reignited their interest after attempting to sign him last year near deadline day, but were put off by Brighton's valuation, which was in excess of £100m.

Baleba, who joined Brighton from Lille in 2023, is currently sidelined with an ankle injury he picked up during the Seagulls' pre-season training camp in Austria.

He made 112 appearances for Brighton, scoring four times, and 31 in the Premier League last season as they finished eighth to qualify for this season's Conference League.

"Last season was hard," admitted Baleba in a farewell video.

"There was a night against Aston Villa when I came off after 22 minutes. I sat in the dugout and could not lift my head up. You did not boo me. I have thought about that more than you know. You had every reason to and you did not.

"I will be looking for your result every week for the rest of my life. Thank you, Brighton fans."

The move has taken United's summer spending up to £153m as they prepare for a return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2023-24 campaign.

"[He is] a huge talent that the club has been trying to follow for a long time." Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Someone that can improve our team and has different qualities to what we already have in the club.

"The expectation is very high but also we know he is a player we need to give time to become an even better version of himself. We are here to help him set [in] as quick as possible and to help us win games."

'He adds physicality and power'

By Simon Stone, Chief football news reporter

United will hope for the 2024-25 version of Baleba rather than last season's because it was his performances in that campaign that attracted them.

We can't know what would have happened if the approach for Mateus Fernandes had been successful, nor if Mason Mount had not suffered the injury in the pre-season game with Paris St-Germain two weeks ago that ruled him out of the Premier League opener.

However, even before Saturday's disappointing loss at Hull it is clear that, despite adding Santos and Tielemans to their midfield ranks, they still lack physicality and power.

In theory, Baleba should solve that issue.

The 22-year-old is strong in possession, covers ground quickly, is good in the air and alert to danger.

Crucially, he also has three years' worth of top-flight experience in England behind him, having moved to Brighton from Lille when he was 19. It gives him the edge on Santos, also 22, and it will be interesting to see whether the pair compete for the same place at the base of Michael Carrick's midfield or if, against the best sides, they might play together.

It will also be fascinating to see if he gets asked to fill in at left-back too.

He has played there before and, unlike Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui - who could also switch sides if Luke Shaw is unavailable - is left-footed.

Paul Pogba is the only midfield player United have signed for more than the £70m they are committing to Baleba which, given his age, is a statement in itself.

'Baleba complements United's other midfielders'

Brighton have inserted a sell-on clause for Baleba into the deal

By Mohamed Moallim, BBC Sport journalist

Baleba's appeal lies less in creativity and more in his ability to win possession, cover ground and then carry his team forward.

His 2025-26 campaign was quieter than the previous one, but his 2024-25 numbers show why United have tracked him for so long. He ranked fourth among Premier League midfielders for possessions won in the middle third (107) and interceptions (46), was fifth for ball recoveries (197) and seventh for duels won (199).

That defensive output was matched by his ability to progress possession himself.

Baleba averaged 6.7 progressive carries per 90 minutes, with only three qualifying Premier League defensive midfielders recording more, while 2.9 of those carries travelled at least 10 metres.

His athleticism underpins that game as he reached a top speed of 34.5km/h in 2024-25, compared with 30.5km/h for Casemiro, and averaged 8.2 defensive actions per 90.

He is not necessarily the midfielder United would rely on to dictate possession. Only 11.8% of his passes were classed as line-breaking that season and 22.7% travelled forward - both below the average for central and defensive midfielders.

But that may make him complementary to United's other options rather than a direct alternative. Tielemans can provide more of the progressive distribution, while Baleba offers defensive security and the ability to drive through midfield.

Alongside Kobbie Mainoo, he could take on more of the ball-winning and ground-covering work, while a partnership with Santos could allow Baleba greater freedom to operate box to box.

That versatility is reflected in his positioning as he spent 88% of his minutes last season as a defensive midfielder and 12% in central midfield, suggesting he can anchor the side or step forward depending on who plays alongside him.

United most commonly defended in a 4-2-2-2 last season under Carrick, accounting for 55.9% of their out-of-possession shapes. Baleba's dynamism could be especially valuable in a system where central midfielders are asked to defend large spaces and stop counter-attacks.

There may, however, be an adaptation period.

Baleba is recovering from an ankle ligament injury suffered in pre-season and will need time to recover his match sharpness.

United have also looked to spend longer spells in possession under Carrick, progressing through midfield with quick combinations. Baleba's game is better suited to more open contests, but his passing profile suggests he may need time to adjust to greater responsibility in build-up.

His left foot and mobility should still make him a natural partner for players such as Tielemans or Bruno Fernandes. There is development ahead of him at 22, not least after last season's dip, but at his best Baleba combines defensive activity with the acceleration and carrying power to transform a turnover into an attack within seconds.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.