Richarlison’s move to Vasco da Gama falls through

Tottenham signed Richarlison from Everton for £60m on a five-year deal in 2022

Tottenham forward Richarlison's proposed move to Vasco da Gama has fallen through amid ongoing uncertainty over the Brazilian's future.

Sources have suggested Spurs have agreed a fee with Vasco for the 29-year-old's return to Brazil.

However, personal terms regarding the deal are understood to have become an issue.

The Brazilian transfer window closes on Friday night, and there is an emerging sense that Richarlison will stay at Spurs.

The attacker was left out of Tottenham's Premier League squad after his proposed £35m deadline-day move to Everton broke down over a disagreement on personal terms.

On Thursday, BBC Sport reported that Richarlison and Spurs were in a dispute over the remaining nine months on his contract.

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi did not provide any update on Richarlison's future at a news conference earlier on Friday.

Richarlison is understood to be exploring his options, with sources indicating he is keen to be released from the remainder of his current deal, which runs out next summer - but Spurs can also trigger a 12-month extension.

The ex-Watford and Everton player was Tottenham's leading scorer in the Premier League last season with 11 goals to help the club avoid relegation.

"Richarlison is a good guy, a very good guy. I spoke with him a lot of times, and I spent time convincing him to stay, but if you ask me, I know the truth," De Zerbi said.

"I know what happened in the last month, the last 45 days, and it's clear, but I'm not frustrated.

"If I had decided myself to leave him outside of the squad, I would have regrets, but the decision has not even been taken by the club. It is a consequence of what I already told you: he has decided...

"I'm sorry because it could be different. Even the end of the story. It could have been better, or it could have been much better [with] Richarlison on the list, happy to stay, maybe to extend his contract, because he is still an important player.

"He was important last season, we can't forget, but we can't forget also the last 45 days."

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