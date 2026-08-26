Mohammed Kudus closing in on Tottenham return after injury setback

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Mohammed Kudus is closing in on a return to action for Tottenham Hotspur as he enters the final stages of his rehabilitation
The Ghana international has been out since January after sustaining a quadriceps injury during Tottenham’s Premier League game against Sunderland.
Kudus was initially expected to spend about three months on the sidelines and return in April. However, a setback in his recovery delayed his comeback.
The 26-year-old had hoped to avoid surgery to boost his chances of recovering in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
That plan did not materialise, with Kudus eventually undergoing surgery, ruling him out of the tournament and further extending his recovery period.
He resumed light individual training at the beginning of August and has since made steady progress.
Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi has now offered an encouraging update on the 26-year-old.
“Kudus is almost ready; that is a big point for us,” De Zerbi said.
Despite the positive development, De Zerbi insists Tottenham will not take unnecessary risks with the forward’s recovery.
“It’s important also the management of the players; when the players have some problem, we have to stay calm, don’t take risks,” he added.
Kudus could return before the next international break, which begins after Tottenham’s home fixture against Aston Villa on September 19.
Before then, Spurs are scheduled to face Nottingham Forest on September 5 and Everton on September 12.
A return would come as a major boost to De Zerbi, who will be keen to have the Ghanaian’s creativity and attacking threat back in his squad after his lengthy absence.
Kudus will, however, have to continue his rehabilitation and build up his match fitness before being considered for a competitive return.
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