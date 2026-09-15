Kudus ends 257-day wait for Tottenham start against Liverpool

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Tottenham and Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus made his long-awaited return to the starting lineup, playing 75 minutes in Spurs’ Carabao Cup third-round clash with Liverpool at Anfield.
The 26-year-old had not started a match for Tottenham in 257 days but showed little sign of rust as Roberto De Zerbi’s side faced the Premier League champions.
Kudus looked lively throughout his time on the pitch and came close to making an immediate impact in the 32nd minute.
With Tottenham trailing 1-0, the Ghana international found himself with a golden opportunity to level the score, but he fired over the bar from close range.
His evening ended after 75 minutes when he was replaced by new signing Savio.
Tottenham were eventually eliminated from the competition, with Liverpool securing a 3-1 victory at Anfield.
Kudus’ return to the starting XI will be encouraging news for Ghana, with the forward expected to feature in Carlos Queiroz’s squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.
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