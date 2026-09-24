Climate finance bureaucracy hurting vulnerable countries – Sierra Leone Minority Leader

Sierra Leone’s Minority Leader has criticised what he describes as excessive bureaucracy in global climate-finance systems, arguing that countries bearing the worst impacts of climate change are struggling to access funding when they need it most.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Stephen Mensah during the Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Accra, the legislator said complex administrative processes were slowing access to resources needed to respond to climate-related challenges across West Africa.

“The bureaucracy is too much,” he said, stressing that countries facing immediate climate threats must be able to secure financial support more quickly.

He argued that nations most vulnerable to floods, droughts, coastal erosion and other climate impacts are not benefiting sufficiently from existing climate-finance arrangements, despite global commitments under the Paris Agreement.

According to him, countries with high greenhouse gas emissions have a responsibility to support nations disproportionately affected by climate change through accessible and timely funding mechanisms.

The Minority Leader urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to establish dedicated mechanisms to help member states navigate the administrative processes associated with climate funding.

He said regional support structures could help countries overcome delays and improve access to financing for adaptation, disaster preparedness and environmental protection projects.

The legislator also called for stronger accountability in the management of climate funds, insisting that the ECOWAS Commission should regularly brief parliamentarians on how resources are being used.

“We want the Commission to report to us as Members of Parliament as to how these funds are being spent, the projects they are undertaking and the impact of those projects,” he said.

His remarks come as ECOWAS leaders and parliamentarians intensify discussions on climate financing and regional resilience.

At the same gathering, Ghana’s Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, called for a stronger and more coordinated West African voice in global climate negotiations to secure funding for resilient agriculture, water management, coastal protection and clean energy initiatives.

Climate financing remains a major issue for many African countries, which contribute relatively little to global emissions but face some of the most severe consequences of climate change.

The Sierra Leonean legislator said reducing barriers to climate finance and improving transparency in the use of funds would be essential if the region is to build resilience and protect vulnerable communities from the growing effects of climate change.

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