Ghana must move beyond spectator role in climate initiatives – Zanetor

Minister-designate for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings has said Ghana has taken advantage of opportunities in climate finance but must now deepen its engagement and move beyond being a mere spectator in global climate initiatives.

She said Ghana and other African countries must play a more active role in shaping climate finance discussions and ensuring that available resources translate into meaningful development outcomes.

Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday, August 27, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said African countries must take a more active and strategic role in shaping climate-related initiatives and accessing the financial resources available to support them.

“Africa’s ability to buy into this concern. And not just buy into it, where we will not just be spectators, but we will practically penetrate from this concern.”

She said African countries, including Ghana, must carefully assess their partnerships and international commitments to ensure that they translate into meaningful benefits for their people.

According to her, Ghana has obligations under international arrangements, including commitments relating to climate funds, but the country must also ensure that it is positioned to benefit from such mechanisms.

“Under the agreement, we’re meant to provide a fund that was to support the climate fund.”

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings stressed the need for countries to recognise that although African nations may face similar climate-related challenges, their circumstances and specific needs differ.

“As a country, we need to look at these two partners. They have shared similar problems, but they have different issues.”

She therefore called for climate partnerships to be designed around the realities of individual countries rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings also emphasised the importance of strengthening Africa’s position in international climate discussions.

She said the continent should not simply accept frameworks and decisions developed elsewhere but should actively participate in shaping the policies and financing mechanisms that affect its future.

She argued that African countries must develop the capacity to engage more effectively with international partners and ensure that climate financing supports practical interventions on the continent.

She further stressed the importance of building partnerships that recognise the different circumstances of African countries.

She said effective cooperation should go beyond financial commitments and focus on ensuring that resources are accessible and capable of supporting climate resilience and sustainable development.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings maintained that Africa’s participation in climate action must be meaningful, with countries taking ownership of programmes and initiatives rather than remaining passive beneficiaries.

She said a stronger African voice, better partnerships and improved access to climate finance would be critical to helping the continent respond effectively to the growing impacts of climate change.

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