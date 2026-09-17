National | Telecom

NCA awards 5G spectrum to Telecel Ghana

Source: Joy Business  
  17 September 2026 4:33am
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The National Communications Authority (NCA) has awarded three spectrum lots in the 2.3 GHz band to Telecel Ghana to support the company’s rollout of 5G services and expansion of mobile broadband capacity.

Telecel secured all three lots for which it applied following the Authority’s competitive licensing process covering the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz and 3 GHz bands.

Confirming the award, Telecel Ghana’s Director of External Affairs, Komla Buami, said the additional spectrum would strengthen the company’s capacity to expand its network and improve the quality of service available to customers.

“This award is an important step in our preparations for the rollout of 5G. It will provide additional capacity to improve the customer experience and contribute to the continued growth of Ghana’s digital economy,” he said.

Mr Buami also expressed the hope that the assignment would complement the NCA’s broader efforts to rationalise spectrum resources and promote their efficient use across the telecommunications industry.

“We look forward to continued engagement with the Authority on spectrum rationalisation. A well-planned spectrum framework will support network investment, improve service quality and provide the capacity required to meet the country’s growing demand for mobile services,” he said.

Five lots were made available in the 2.3 GHz band, with Telecel Ghana applying for and being awarded three lots. The assignment was subsequently completed in accordance with the provisions of the Request for Applications.

The award forms part of efforts to release additional spectrum for mobile broadband services and expand 5G connectivity in Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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