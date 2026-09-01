Telecel Ghana launches 2026 SME Month to drive business growth

Telecel Ghana has launched its 2026 SME Month campaign, rolling out digital solutions, capacity-building programmes and business opportunities aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises strengthen their operations and achieve sustainable growth.

The month-long campaign, which runs throughout September under the theme “Connect to Growth; Unlock More,” is designed to equip Ghanaian entrepreneurs with practical skills, technology, and opportunities to scale their businesses.

Speaking at the launch, the Head of SME and SoHo at Telecel Ghana, Alfred Niezer, said SMEs remain critical to national economic growth and development and must be supported with the right tools and resources to expand.

He said this year's campaign has been structured around three key pillars: skills, technology, and opportunities.

“This year, we have built our initiatives around three key things: skills, technology, and opportunities. We want entrepreneurs to walk away with something they can use to make their businesses better,” Mr Niezer said.

As part of the programme, Telecel Ghana, in partnership with the Ghana Enterprises Agency, will roll out the Train to Scale Up initiative, offering free practical training to selected SMEs across various regions.

The training will cover business management skills, financial literacy, mentorship, content creation, and other areas aimed at strengthening the capacity of entrepreneurs.

The company will also introduce the Founders Series with Delay, an engagement platform where selected entrepreneurs will share stories of growth, courage, and resilience from their business journeys with the media personality.

“We want to ask the questions that matter to entrepreneurs and create opportunities for them to share their experiences and inspire others on their entrepreneurial journeys,” Mr Niezer said.

Through the Telecel Foundation, the company will also provide digital and financial literacy training for 200 women in the Oti Region, equipping them with skills to expand their businesses, reach more customers and improve their incomes.

Telecel Ghana will further engage businesses directly through enterprise customer visits across the country as part of efforts to better understand the needs and challenges of SMEs and provide relevant solutions.

A major highlight of the campaign will be the company's flagship Telecel Business Runway in the Western Region. The event will provide businesses with an opportunity to showcase their products and services, connect with customers and potential partners, and experience digital commerce through a cashless bazaar.

Mr Niezer said the growing importance of digital technology means businesses must improve their visibility and embrace digital platforms to remain competitive.

“Today, your product may be good, but if people cannot find you or see you, you will struggle to grow. Digital content has therefore become a business tool, and we want entrepreneurs to understand how to use digital platforms to build visibility, attract customers, and grow their brands,” he said.

Central to Telecel's SME Month offering is the Business Boss Plan, which Mr Niezer described as a key product designed to accelerate the digital transformation of small businesses.

He said the package is intended to help SMEs manage their communication costs while providing high-volume data and voice offerings, as well as tools that enable businesses to engage customers more effectively.

The plan also includes an in-built customer outreach and SMS marketing capability, allowing small businesses to access communication tools that are often associated with larger companies.

“It gives small businesses access to the communication tools that bigger businesses use, but at an affordable price. We are championing the Business Boss Plan this year because it is a powerful tool for growth, designed to keep small businesses visible and connected,” Mr Niezer said.

He expressed optimism that the initiative would encourage more SMEs to adopt digital solutions, build stronger business connections, and access opportunities that could transform the way they operate.

“Ultimately, our expectation for this year's SME Month is to see SMEs adopt digital solutions, make valuable connections, and access opportunities that can change the way they operate. We want entrepreneurs to see that Telecel Business understands the realities of running a small business and can support them at every stage of their growth,” he said.

Mr Niezer said he was looking forward to the various engagements planned across the country throughout September, expressing confidence that the campaign would provide entrepreneurs with practical opportunities to build stronger, more sustainable businesses.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.