Telecel Ghana Foundation brings antenatal healthcare to Kpandai District

Telecel Foundation has extended its Rural Ultrasound Scan Initiative to the Kpandai District in the Northern Region, providing free ultrasound screening and maternal health education to expectant mothers at the Wiae CHPS Compound in Jagbengbendo.

Implemented in partnership with the Divine Mother and Child Foundation (DMAC), the initiative forms part of the Telecel Foundation’s Connected Health pillar, which aims to improve access to quality maternal healthcare in underserved communities by bringing essential antenatal services closer to expectant mothers.

Many pregnant women in rural communities continue to face challenges accessing ultrasound services due to the long distances to health facilities equipped with ultrasound equipment.

The initiative seeks to bridge this gap by offering timely ultrasound screening, early detection of pregnancy-related complications and appropriate medical referrals, where necessary.

Speaking on behalf of the Kpandai District Director, John Nakoja, Nutrition Officer at the Kpandai District Health Directorate, expressed appreciation to the Telecel Foundation for the initiative and its contribution to improving maternal healthcare delivery in the district.

“We have many pregnant women in our community, but a lack of ultrasound equipment has made it difficult to provide these essential health services. We are grateful to the Telecel Foundation for bringing this important initiative to our community,” he said.

He noted that the initiative was particularly beneficial to women in remote communities, many of whom face significant challenges accessing healthcare facilities.

“Access to healthcare remains a challenge in the Kpandai District, as many communities are far apart and expectant mothers often travel long distances for maternal health services. This initiative has brought the much-needed relief by making free ultrasound screening accessible to pregnant women in the district,” he added.

Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications at Telecel Ghana, reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to improving maternal healthcare outcomes across Ghana.

“Through our Rural Ultrasound Scan Initiative, we are bringing essential ultrasound services closer to underserved communities, helping women monitor the health of their pregnancies while reducing the financial and travel burden often associated with accessing these services.

"We remain committed to supporting healthier pregnancies and giving every child the best possible start to life,” she said.

The Telecel Foundation’s Rural Ultrasound Scan Initiative is a bimonthly programme that improves access to maternal healthcare in underserved communities across the country, reinforcing the Foundation’s commitment to ensuring that every mother has access to essential antenatal care and every baby has a healthier start to life.

Rhoda, one of the beneficiaries, said the outreach eliminated the need for costly and time-consuming travel.

“Accessing ultrasound scan services is a challenge because we must travel far outside our community. Thanks to the Telecel Foundation for bringing the free ultrasound screening closer to home,” she said.

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