Telecel Shop unveiled to connect shoppers and businesses on one digital platform

Philip Amoateng, Managing Director of Telecel Cas

Telecel Cash has unveiled Telecel Shop, a new e-commerce marketplace integrated into the Telecel Play App, offering customers a secure and convenient way to discover, purchase, and receive products and services from a growing network of merchants across Ghana.

The unveiling marks an important step in Telecel Ghana's vision to evolve the Telecel Play App into a digital ecosystem that brings together commerce, financial services, digital content, and everyday lifestyle solutions on a single platform.

As digital commerce continues to gain momentum across Ghana, Telecel Shop is designed to connect consumers with trusted merchants while creating new opportunities for businesses to increase their visibility, reach more customers, and participate more effectively in the digital economy.

Developed in partnership with Flood Pte Ltd, the platform enables customers to browse a wide range of products and services, make secure payments, and choose from multiple fulfilment options, including home delivery, office delivery, and in-store pickup.

From today, customers can access Telecel Shop through the Telecel Play App to explore products, discover exclusive offers, and shop with ease.

Merchants can also onboard through the Telecel MerchantPro App, a digital storefront solution that enables businesses to showcase their products, manage their online presence, engage customers, and grow their sales through Telecel's extensive customer network.

Philip Amoateng, Managing Director of Telecel Cash, said, "Our vision is to make the Telecel Play App the preferred digital destination for customers across Ghana.

"The introduction of Telecel Shop is another step towards creating a seamless ecosystem where users can shop, access financial services, enjoy digital content, and meet their everyday needs in one place.

"Beyond serving consumers, the Telecel MerchantPro App empowers SMEs to strengthen their digital presence, connect with more customers, and unlock new growth opportunities.

"By bringing merchants and customers together on one trusted platform, we are making commerce more accessible, convenient, and inclusive."

The introduction of Telecel Shop reflects Telecel Cash's continued commitment to digital innovation and financial inclusion while laying the foundation for expanded marketplace offerings and future enhancements that will further enrich the customer experience.

Telecel Cash will continue to engage merchants, partners, and customers ahead of the platform's wider market rollout and activation programme scheduled for October 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.