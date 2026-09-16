Telecel CEO Obo-Nai champions integrity in leadership

Chief Executive Officer of Telecel Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, has made a case for leadership that combines excellence and competence with integrity, courage and a strong sense of responsibility to society.

Speaking at the Commencement Ceremony of Palm University College in Manya Jorpanya, Shai Hills, Ms Obo-Nai reiterated the role of educational institutions in training ethical leaders.

She said, “Through education, we can shape individuals into moral citizens who are capable of making informed decisions about their actions and their impact on society.

"Ethics must, therefore, be intentionally integrated into the curriculum, reinforced through example, and practised through everyday decision-making”

“Our country is calling for ethical leaders. Investors are looking for hands they can trust with their hard-earned money.

"Employers are looking not only for people who can do the job, but for people whose judgement, discipline and character strengthen the organisations they join.

"Technical expertise may open the door, but integrity is what sustains trust, builds brands and creates lasting value.” She added.

The ceremony, held on the theme "The Quest to Educate Ethical and Excellent Leaders in Ghana," brought together members of the Board of Trustees, faculty, students, parents, traditional leaders, industry partners, and friends of the University.

In his address, the Founder and President of Palm University College, Dr Peter Carlos Okantey, said Palm University was founded on a simple but urgent conviction — that Ghana’s development challenges are not just a lack of skills, but a lack of ethical leadership.

"Our university is built on the foundations of intellectual rigour, innovation and a commitment to ethical leadership in action. We have always placed a high premium on integrity, leadership and excellence.

"I therefore implore all graduates to exhibit and apply the values, skills and talents that have been nurtured in you over the past several years. These values – integrity, leadership and excellence, if applied diligently, can help you navigate all the challenges and opportunities you will encounter," Dr Okantey said.

He further noted that through initiatives such as the Centre for Ethical Leadership (CEL), the Palm Corporate Mentoring Program, and the Palm GreenLab Innovation and Incubation Lab, the University is bridging the gap between classroom theory and real-world impact.

In support of these initiatives, Ing. Obo-Nai announced the “Telecel Award for Excellence and Ethical Leadership” to promote ethics and excellence.

Sponsored by Telecel Ghana, the annual award will be presented to a graduating student who has performed strongly academically and demonstrated sound judgement, integrity, responsibility, and service during their time at Palm University.

Reflecting on his academic journey, one of the two valedictorians of the day, Dr Alex Osei, who graduated with an MSc in Services Management and Leadership, noted that the intrinsic desire for excellence, humility, and the impact of choices as a leader are what attracted him to the programme.

He said, “Ethical leadership, as we have learnt in this programme, means making the harder right choice when no one is watching. It means transparency when it might be more convenient, and perhaps profitable, to conceal. It means equity and accountability when it is easier to deflect and blame.”

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