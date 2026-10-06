Telecel Ghana champions sustainable pathways for women in leadership at EWN@10

Audio By Carbonatix
Telecel Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to advancing women in leadership as its External Affairs Director, Komla Buami, joined a distinguished panel at the 10th anniversary edition of the Executive Women's Network (EWN), one of Ghana's leading platforms for conversations on women's leadership and advancement.
The Executive Women Network (EWN) is a non-governmental organisation in Ghana dedicated to inspiring, empowering, and supporting women holding senior management and executive positions.
Founded by visionary female leaders, the network aims to advance women's leadership across Africa by providing platforms for mentorship, career development, and professional connection.
To celebrate a milestone decade of driving change, the organisation hosted the EWN@10 Conference & Expo, themed “A Decade of Leadership, A Future Toward Holistic Impact.”
The conference brought together policymakers, executives, and entrepreneurs from across the continent.
The landmark edition featured key panel conversations and exhibitions structured around three primary pillars: Self & Family, Career, and Legacy, charting a progressive roadmap for the next decade of female leadership.
The milestone event brought together accomplished leaders from across industries to reflect on progress made over the past decade and explore practical strategies for accelerating gender equity in leadership.
Moderated by celebrated broadcaster Bernard Avle, the panel discussion, themed "Beyond Good Intentions: What Moves and Sustains Women in Leadership," featured Komla Buami alongside Sheila Minka-Premo and Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi.
Speaking during the discussion, Komla Buami emphasised that sustainable progress for women in leadership requires organisations to move beyond one-off initiatives and make gender inclusion a core business priority.
He noted that women's advancement should be embedded in organisational systems and processes rather than relying on individual champions.
Drawing on Telecel Ghana's experience, he highlighted the importance of creating consistent pathways for women to grow and thrive within the workplace.
Telecel Ghana's initiatives, including targets for female representation, the Female Engineering Student Scholarship Programme (FESSP), and the Telecel Reconnect Programme, were cited as examples of interventions designed to support women's career progression and facilitate their return to the workforce after career breaks.
Telecel Ghana's participation in the EWN anniversary event reflects the company's commitment to creating a more inclusive workplace where talent can flourish irrespective of gender.
By investing in initiatives that support career development, succession planning, and workforce re-entry, the company continues to help build a leadership landscape that is both diverse and sustainable.
As the Executive Women's Network marks a decade of championing women's leadership, conversations such as these reinforce the importance of moving beyond good intentions to implement practical, lasting measures that enable more women to lead, succeed, and inspire the next generation.
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