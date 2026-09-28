Telecel Ghana concludes SME Month 2026 with Business Runway in Takoradi

Telecel Ghana has concluded its annual SME Month celebrations with a successful Telecel Business Runway in Takoradi, the first time the flagship business showcase has been held outside Accra.

Held under the theme “Connect to Growth: Unlock More,” the Takoradi edition convened more than 300 established SMEs, start-ups, young entrepreneurs, financial advisers, investors and digital enablers for a full day of training, mentorship, market exposure and cashless commerce.

Welcoming participants, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Telecel Ghana, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting SME growth through reliable connectivity, competitive packages and solutions that equip businesses to pursue opportunities globally.

“This year, Telecel is investing over 500 million cedis in network expansion and reliability. Despite fibre cuts along the Cape Coast–Winneba road caused by road construction and vandalism, Telecel has secured alternative fibre routes to ensure reliable connectivity to the Central and Western Regions,” she said.



Daniel McKorley, Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies and keynote speaker at the Telecel Business Runway, emphasised that the right business model, people and technology are essential tools for SME growth.



“Money, technology and people are all connected to unlock growth. With good people but no systems, you can fail; with money but the wrong people, you can lose it all; and with technology but no understanding of the business, you will be inefficient.

"A clear business model, the right people and the right technology make a business much easier to grow. Entrepreneurship is a journey that requires discipline and integrity, and your integrity must be upright,” he said.

Providing a regional perspective, the Special Guest of Honour, Joseph Nelson, Western Regional Minister, highlighted the region’s strong prospects across the Takoradi Port, oil and gas, mining, agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, tourism and logistics, as well as the entrepreneurial potential of its young population.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that these opportunities translate into businesses, jobs and wealth for the people of the region. I commend Telecel Ghana for bringing the Telecel Business Runway, which climaxes its SME Month activities, to the Western Region. Decentralising such business initiatives promotes inclusivity and opens opportunities across the SME ecosystem,” he said.

The Runway featured an interactive panel session with Panyin Osei-Barnieh, General Manager of Chemsolv; Rebecca Odro, Managing Director of Akroma Plaza; Dr Clement Ansah of Consolidated Bank Ghana; and Eric Amo Jone, Senior Revenue Officer at the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The panellists shared practical insights on entrepreneurship, funding and tax compliance. Other highlights included an SME product exhibition and Creatorthon, a masterclass on digital visibility and business growth.

The 2026 SME Month builds on previous editions that focused on capacity building, women’s and youth entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence training, and business showcases.

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