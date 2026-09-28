Telecel Ghana concludes SME Month 2026 with Business Runway in Takoradi

Audio By Carbonatix
Telecel Ghana has concluded its annual SME Month celebrations with a successful Telecel Business Runway in Takoradi, the first time the flagship business showcase has been held outside Accra.
Held under the theme “Connect to Growth: Unlock More,” the Takoradi edition convened more than 300 established SMEs, start-ups, young entrepreneurs, financial advisers, investors and digital enablers for a full day of training, mentorship, market exposure and cashless commerce.
Welcoming participants, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Telecel Ghana, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting SME growth through reliable connectivity, competitive packages and solutions that equip businesses to pursue opportunities globally.
“This year, Telecel is investing over 500 million cedis in network expansion and reliability. Despite fibre cuts along the Cape Coast–Winneba road caused by road construction and vandalism, Telecel has secured alternative fibre routes to ensure reliable connectivity to the Central and Western Regions,” she said.
Daniel McKorley, Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies and keynote speaker at the Telecel Business Runway, emphasised that the right business model, people and technology are essential tools for SME growth.
“Money, technology and people are all connected to unlock growth. With good people but no systems, you can fail; with money but the wrong people, you can lose it all; and with technology but no understanding of the business, you will be inefficient.
"A clear business model, the right people and the right technology make a business much easier to grow. Entrepreneurship is a journey that requires discipline and integrity, and your integrity must be upright,” he said.
Providing a regional perspective, the Special Guest of Honour, Joseph Nelson, Western Regional Minister, highlighted the region’s strong prospects across the Takoradi Port, oil and gas, mining, agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, tourism and logistics, as well as the entrepreneurial potential of its young population.
“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that these opportunities translate into businesses, jobs and wealth for the people of the region. I commend Telecel Ghana for bringing the Telecel Business Runway, which climaxes its SME Month activities, to the Western Region. Decentralising such business initiatives promotes inclusivity and opens opportunities across the SME ecosystem,” he said.
The Runway featured an interactive panel session with Panyin Osei-Barnieh, General Manager of Chemsolv; Rebecca Odro, Managing Director of Akroma Plaza; Dr Clement Ansah of Consolidated Bank Ghana; and Eric Amo Jone, Senior Revenue Officer at the Ghana Revenue Authority.
The panellists shared practical insights on entrepreneurship, funding and tax compliance. Other highlights included an SME product exhibition and Creatorthon, a masterclass on digital visibility and business growth.
The 2026 SME Month builds on previous editions that focused on capacity building, women’s and youth entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence training, and business showcases.
Latest Stories
-
National Investment Quiz: St. Augustine’s, Prempeh College advance to semi-finals
38 seconds
-
Leadership is about responsibility, not titles – Sammi Awuku tells UPSA students
3 minutes
-
National Investment Quiz: Corpus Christi, Wesley Girls, advance to semi-finals
7 minutes
-
Phone dealer murder: 3 suspects remanded as court adjourns Teshie case
10 minutes
-
Seamless Technologies CEO Calls for Strategic AI adoption to transform Ghana’s financial services sector
13 minutes
-
Cargill, ICI equip 111 youth with vocational skills to tackle child labour
14 minutes
-
Council of State member donates $5,000 to NDC UK and Ireland Aldershot branch for water project
19 minutes
-
Education Ministry renews return-to-class appeal despite teachers’ refusal to end strike
24 minutes
-
Remains of dozens of suspected kidnap victims found in Nigerian forests
24 minutes
-
Four bodies found after avalanche hits Himalayan climbing group
31 minutes
-
Adipa residents give government seven days to halt Agbogbloshie waste transfer
40 minutes
-
Desks rotting in abandoned Kintampo South E-Block: A decade of neglect and a waste of state resources
42 minutes
-
West Africa cannot simply import security models without accounting for local realities – WAMS
43 minutes
-
Bono East Minister directs MCE to stop hotel project near Konkrompe SHS
1 hour
-
AGN Chair urges action-driven tracking and reporting on inclusive climate adaptation in Ghana’s agriculture
1 hour