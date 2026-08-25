Telecel Ghana introduces cybersecurity protection for mobile customers with SecureNet

Global cybersecurity firm Whalebone has partnered with Telecel Ghana to launch SecureNet, a network-level security feature that protects mobile subscribers from malicious content and phishing attempts without requiring any additional software installation.

As digital scams become a growing concern for consumers and businesses, SecureNet provides real-time protection against phishing attacks, scam links, malicious websites, fraudulent shopping platforms and other online threats.

Telecel Ghana said the launch forms part of its broader commitment to creating a safer and more trusted digital environment as more Ghanaians rely on mobile connectivity for banking, commerce, communication and access to essential services.

“We understand that connectivity also brings greater exposure to digital threats. SecureNet gives our customers an additional layer of protection that works in the background, helping them navigate the internet with greater confidence,” said Aneth Muga, Director of Consumer Business at Telecel Ghana.

“Cybersecurity should not be something that consumers have to think about every time they click a link. Our objective with SecureNet is to make cyber protection simple and accessible for our customers.”

The growth of mobile financial services, digital commerce and online banking has created new opportunities for consumers, but it has also created new avenues for cybercriminals.

Phishing campaigns, fake banking websites, fraudulent shopping platforms, mobile money scams and social-engineering attacks can be designed to look legitimate, further complicating the challenge for consumers trying to distinguish genuine communications from malicious ones.

SecureNet is designed to address that gap by providing always-on protection at the network level. When a customer using Telecel mobile data attempts to access a site identified as malicious or associated with a known online threat, SecureNet can detect and block the connection before the user reaches the harmful destination.

SecureNet’s deployment is being delivered through Whalebone’s local partner, AntCellular, and it combines Telecel’s extensive mobile network and customer reach with specialised cybersecurity capabilities designed to identify and block online threats.

Ismail Embaby, Vice President for Middle East and Africa at Whalebone, said the collaboration demonstrates how network operators can play a greater role in protecting consumers from online threats.

“By embedding protection directly into Telecel Ghana’s network, we block phishing and malicious activity before it reaches users, using localised threat intelligence tailored to the market, while enabling the operator to offer security as a sustainable value-added service,” he said.

The service is available to Telecel customers through flexible subscription options: a daily fee of GH¢0.33, a weekly fee of GH¢2, and a monthly fee of GH¢7. Customers can subscribe to SecureNet by dialling *427#.

Telecel is encouraging customers to combine cybersecurity protection with good digital security practices, including avoiding suspicious links, verifying the source of requests for personal or financial information, using strong, unique passwords, and remaining cautious of unsolicited messages or offers.

As Ghana's digital economy continues to expand, Telecel said it will continue to invest in solutions that help customers participate responsibly with greater confidence and security.

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