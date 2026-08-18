Telecel rolls out Agent Loyalty Scheme to strengthen mobile money ecosystem

Telecel Ghana’s Chief Operating Officer, Mohamad Ghadaar speaks to agents at the Telecel-MoMAG Agent Conference 2026.

Telecel Ghana has announced a new loyalty rewards programme for Telecel Cash agents at a capacity-building forum to bolster agent participation and strengthen the foundation of Ghana’s digital financial ecosystem.

The Telecel Agent Loyalty Scheme was unveiled at the Agent Conference in Accra, organised in partnership with the Mobile Money Advocacy Group (MoMAG), which convened more than 400 mobile money agents and retailers, as well as regulators, financial institutions and other industry stakeholders.

Held under the theme, “Amplifying Impact: Building a Safe, Trusted & Profitable Agent Network,” the capacity-building forum focused on improving agent business performance, strengthening security and compliance practices, and creating a more sustainable operating environment for digital finance.

Speaking at the event, Chief Operating Officer of Telecel Ghana, Mohamad Ghaddar, said Telecel Cash has delivered double-digit growth in the last year, and the telco is committed to sustaining its reputation as the most trusted and secure mobile financial service.

“Financial security is fundamental to Telecel Cash. We will continue to strengthen our security architecture and invest in smarter measures to stay ahead of fraudsters because protecting our customers’ wallets, transactions, and trust is non-negotiable.

Delivering the keynote address on “The Future of Ghana's Digital Financial Ecosystem,” Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Ms Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, reiterated the country’s strong foundation and global reputation in mobile financial services through regulatory support and industry collaboration.

“I see the next phase of Ghana’s digital financial journey as one that will require us to move beyond rapid adoption towards more meaningful inclusion, productive use, stronger trust and shared prosperity,” Ms Owusu-Ankomah said.

“We need to move from a fragmented security response to a system-wide, strong fraud prevention framework that includes all relevant stakeholders to support cross-monitoring and prevention of these activities.”

Launching the Agent Loyalty Scheme, the Sales and Distribution Director at Telecel Ghana, Samuel Sarpong, said the new rewards programme reflects Telecel Cash’s dedication to making agents true partners in the growth of Ghana’s digital economy.

“Our agents are the heartbeat of the digital finance ecosystem. The Agent Loyalty Scheme is our way of recognising their work and creating a commission structure that ensures agents who deliver more value are rewarded consistently,” he said.

The Telecel – MOMAG Agent Conference brought together key institutions including the Bank of Ghana, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, banking partners and insurance providers to discuss the future of Ghana’s digital financial ecosystem.

Mr. Edward Ofori Agyemang, President of MoMAG, an association of mobile money agents and vendors across Ghana, highlighted the critical role agents play in driving financial inclusion. “As the face of financial services in communities, our agents serve as the indispensable last mile of financial inclusion in Ghana. It is our collective duty to equip them with knowledge, skills, and regulatory awareness to build a safer, trusted, and more profitable financial network through this capacity building conference," Mr. Agyemang said.

In the concluding call-to-action, Managing Director of Telecel Cash and Digital Transformation, Philip Amoateng, urged the digital finance ecosystem to focus on agent security, profitability, and digital resilience to drive the next phase of mobile financial services.

"The next chapter of mobile money will not be defined by how many agents we have, but by how safe, trusted, productive and profitable our agents are. Let us build an agent network that is safe enough to trust, profitable enough to sustain, and powerful enough to transform lives,” Mr Amoateng said.

Telecel Ghana also awarded some of its highest-performing agents for their consistency, dedication and contribution to providing reliable financial services to customers in their communities.

The awards celebrated agents who have demonstrated strong performance in building customer trust and sustaining their businesses.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.