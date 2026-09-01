Telecel Ghana launches SME Month 2026 to unlock growth for entrepreneurs

Telecel Senior Management Team with Executives from GEA and invited SMEs at the launch

Telecel Ghana has launched this year’s edition of its annual Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SME) Month, setting a clear ambition to help emerging businesses scale up and achieve sustainable growth.

Led by Telecel Business, the month-long campaign, themed “Connect to Growth: Unlock More,” will bring practical business support, digital solutions, and growth opportunities to SMEs across Ghana, with activities focused on skills, technology, market access, and networks.

Speaking at the launch, the Acting Director of Enterprise Business at Telecel Ghana, Nii Lartey, said the focus this year is deliberately shifting to helping businesses grow and remain sustainable.

“Starting a business is one thing, but growing, sustaining and turning it into a thriving business is where the struggle lies for many SMEs. Telecel Business has built practical tools, knowledge, systems, connections and opportunities to help emerging businesses level up,” Mr Lartey said.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the country had more than 2.6 million business establishments as of March 2026, with about 92% operating as informal micro businesses. Telecel Ghana believes the data highlights the need to help more businesses transition from small, informal operations to sustainable, scalable enterprises.

Partnering with the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) on a Train-to-Scale initiative, the free regional training programme covers business skills, mentorship, content creation and Telecel Cash Merchant training, to give selected SME owners practical skills to grow their businesses.

Speaking at the launch, Madam Habiba Sumani, Head of MSME Development Directorate of GEA said, “We believe that digital inclusion is central to inclusive economic growth.

"When entrepreneurs can access reliable connectivity and understand how to use digital tools effectively, they are better able to reach customers, lower transaction costs, access information, build professional networks and participate more meaningfully in local and global markets. We commend Telecel’s leadership in recognising the important role of SMEs in Ghana’s development.”

A key highlight of the month will be The CEOs Unscripted with Delay, an insightful conversation with founders of thriving businesses on the realities of building and scaling, including their mistakes, setbacks, technology choices and growth strategies.

This year’s SME Month will go beyond Accra, with the Telecel Business Runway, a game-changing experience for existing SMEs, start-ups, financial advisors and investors heading to the Western Region.

According to the Head of SME at Telecel Ghana, Alfred Neizer, this year’s SME Month is championed by its flagship product, The Boss Plan, which is designed to accelerate digital transformation for SMEs with high-volume, non-expiry data and voice bundles, as well as a built-in customer outreach and SMS marketing tool.

“As businesses grow, they need more data, better communication and simple ways to stay connected to their customers. The Boss Plan gives SMEs all three in one solution, helping them run their businesses more efficiently and focus on growth,” Mr Neizer said.

“We want entrepreneurs to adopt a digital solution, make a valuable connection, access an opportunity or improve the way they operate.”

The 2026 Telecel SME Month builds on Telecel's previous SME Month programmes, which have evolved from capacity-building and women-focused entrepreneurship to youth entrepreneurship, AI training, business showcases, networking, and digital business solutions.

SMEs across Ghana are encouraged to sign up to the Boss Plan through the Telecel Play App or by dialling* 5959 #.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.