Telecel Ghana congratulates New KNUST VC on appointment  

Telecel Ghana’s leadership pays a courtesy call on the new KNUST VC, Prof. Christian Agyare.

Telecel Ghana’s leadership has paid a courtesy visit to the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Professor Christian Agyare, to congratulate him on his appointment.

The delegation commended the Vice-Chancellor and expressed confidence in his leadership, noting KNUST's critical role in driving innovation and skills development.

Further discussions centred on strengthening collaboration between the university and Telecel Ghana, particularly to advance digital infrastructure and ensure that students and faculty continue to benefit from reliable connectivity.

KNUST has been a longstanding partner of Telecel Ghana, with the telecommunications company serving as the university’s connectivity partner and supporting its transition towards a more digitally enabled academic environment.

Leading Telecel Ghana’s delegation, Director of Finance Samuel Owusu-Mensah, said the telco remains committed to listening to the university's evolving needs and working collaboratively to enhance digital experiences across the institution.

“We recognise the importance of the longstanding partnership with KNUST and look forward to building on the strong foundation that already exists,” Mr Owusu-Mensah said.

“We will continue to support the university’s access to digital tools to create knowledge, solve problems and contribute to national development.”

The Vice-Chancellor welcomed Telecel’s engagement and acknowledged the value of the partnership in supporting the university’s academic and research objectives.

He noted that reliable digital infrastructure has become increasingly important in advancing teaching, learning and innovation.

Professor Agyare expressed the university’s readiness to continue working with Telecel to explore opportunities that enhance connectivity and support KNUST’s ambition of remaining a leading science and technology institution.

Telecel Ghana’s relationship with KNUST has grown over several years through initiatives aimed at expanding access to digital tools and improving connectivity for the university community.

The company has supported the university’s digital learning ambitions through connectivity solutions, technology initiatives and interventions aimed at reducing barriers to digital participation among students.

The partnership also carries personal significance for Telecel Ghana’s CEO, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, who was recently recognised as one of KNUST’s distinguished alumni in the university’s 75th anniversary commemorative publication, 70 Years of Global Impact.

As KNUST begins a new chapter under Professor Agyare’s leadership, Telecel Ghana said it remains committed to strengthening the relationship and supporting the university’s vision of advancing science, technology and innovation in Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.