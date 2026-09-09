Gov’t reviewing policy for stipends, assistive devices for disabled students – SLTF CEO

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The Chief Executive Officer of the Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF), Dr Saajida Shiraz, has revealed that government is considering additional support measures, including the payment of stipends and the provision of assistive learning devices for tertiary students with disabilities.
Dr Shiraz said the move forms part of ongoing efforts to improve support for students with disabilities pursuing tertiary education.
Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse, Dr Shiraz said: “For the fee tertiary for persons with disabilities, we expended GH¢10 million so far to support the tuition and residential payment for these students.”
According to her, the government is currently working through the necessary policy modalities to determine how additional support can be provided to beneficiaries.
She said the proposed measures could include stipends to help students meet their day-to-day needs, as well as assistive learning devices to support their academic work.
“Government also is going through the policy modalities for the payment of stipends and perhaps the provision of assistive learning devices,” Dr Shiraz added.
The initiative, she noted, is aimed at complementing existing government support for students with disabilities and addressing some of the additional challenges they face in accessing tertiary education.
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