KNUST to get GETFund support to complete Teaching Hospital – Education Minister assures

Government has pledged support through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to complete the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital, the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has disclosed.

The assurance was given by the Minister during a courtesy visit by the University’s management.

The project, when completed, is expected to improve teaching and learning at the University while expanding access to healthcare for communities within and around the KNUST catchment area.

Work on the hospital has been delayed for nearly two decades due to funding shortages and administrative hurdles since construction began in 2007.

Presently, contractors are back on site as the government makes efforts to ensure its completion.

The Vice-Chancellor led the delegation to express appreciation to the Minister for his support during his investiture in August this year.

The engagement also provided an opportunity for both sides to discuss key areas of collaboration aimed at strengthening education and research at KNUST.

During the visit, discussions focused on advancing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, enhancing research and exploring collaboration with private hostel owners to help provide affordable accommodation for students.

The visit also saw the Vice-Chancellor inducted as Chair of the University’s Technology and Consultancy Centre, a development that is expected to strengthen efforts to translate research, knowledge and innovation into practical solutions for national development.

Prof. Agyare expressed appreciation to the Education Minister for the engagement and pledged to work with government and other stakeholders to advance the University’s academic, research and innovation agenda.

The discussions come as KNUST continues to position itself as a leading institution for science, technology and innovation, with stronger partnerships with government and industry seen as critical to translating academic research into tangible development outcomes.

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