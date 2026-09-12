KNUST Vice-Chancellor calls for transition from diploma to BSc training in specialised health-related fields

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, has called for a strategic transition from diploma-level health training to Bachelor of Science (BSc) programmes in specialised fields to meet the growing demand for highly skilled health professionals in Ghana and beyond.

The Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Christian Agyare, made the call at the 13th Graduation Ceremony of the Affiliate Ministry of Health Training Institutions, at which diplomas were conferred on more than 24,000 students from 76 Affiliate Ministry of Health Training Colleges across the country. Professor Agyare said the increasing complexity of healthcare needs, advances in medical practice, and growing demand for specialised care made it imperative for Ghana to rethink how it prepares its health workforce.

“This presents an important opportunity and an urgent responsibility for us to rethink how we prepare our health workforce for the future,” he said.

He noted that KNUST, with its expertise and established capacity in Health and Allied Sciences, was strategically positioned to support the Ministry of Health Training Institutions in developing and delivering BSc programmes in specialised areas.

“We must therefore move deliberately from diploma-level training towards BSc education in specialised fields,” Professor Agyare said, stressing the need for a clear framework and implementation roadmap to guide the transition. He said the move would not only enhance the professional competencies of health workers but also strengthen the health sector's capacity to respond effectively to emerging, increasingly complex healthcare challenges.

Professor Agyare reaffirmed KNUST’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Affiliate Health Training Institutions to strengthen health professional education, training and continuous professional development.

He disclosed that the Ministry of Health/KNUST Steering Committee was reconstituted in March 2026 to provide strategic leadership and oversight for the partnership. The Committee is co-chaired by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Mr Desmond Boateng, and the Dean of the KNUST School of Nursing and Midwifery, Professor Veronica Dzomeku.

The Vice-Chancellor said KNUST would continue to support the Affiliate Institutions through staff development, quality assurance, curriculum development and academic collaboration, with the ultimate objective of improving the quality of health professional education in the country.

“The Ministry cannot do it alone. KNUST cannot do it alone. The Training Institutions cannot do it alone. Our strength lies in working together, maintaining high standards, and putting the student and the patient at the centre of what we do,” he said.

Charge to Graduands

Professor Agyare urged the graduands to approach their professional careers with competence, integrity, compassion and a strong sense of responsibility, reminding them that healthcare is fundamentally about service to humanity.

“Where resources are limited, professionalism must not be limited; where circumstances are difficult, compassion must not be difficult; and where hope appears to be fading, you must become a source of hope,” he said.

He reminded the graduands that their certificates represented not only academic achievement but also a lifelong commitment to continuous learning, professional competence, integrity, compassion and service to humanity.

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