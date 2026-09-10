KNUST Management responds to UTAG, says statutes review still ongoing

Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has clarified that no final institutional decision has been taken on the appointment of Pro-Vice-Chancellors and Deans, following concerns raised by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG-KNUST).

In a press release dated September 10, 2026, Management said the Academic Board meeting held on September 9 considered the draft report of the Statutes Committee and made inputs to the document.

“Management wishes to clarify that, at the said meeting, the Academic Board received and considered the draft report of the Statutes Committee and made inputs to it,” the statement said.

According to Management, the Academic Board’s report, together with the draft Statutes and recommendations, will now be submitted to the University’s Governing Council for consideration, review and possible approval.

Management therefore cautioned against treating the outcome of the Academic Board meeting as a final position on the issues under discussion.

“The process is therefore ongoing, and it would be premature to attribute a final institutional position to the University or to suggest that any determination has been made on the matters raised by UTAG,” it stated.

Management also assured UTAG and the wider university community that the review of the Statutes was being conducted with emphasis on inclusiveness, consultation and transparency.

It said the views and legitimate concerns of relevant stakeholders would continue to form part of the review process through the appropriate governance structures.

“The views and legitimate concerns of relevant stakeholders remain an important part of the review process and will continue to receive due consideration through the appropriate governance channels,” Management stated.

The clarification follows a September 10 statement by UTAG-KNUST, in which the Association expressed disappointment with the outcome of the Academic Board meeting.

UTAG had said it expected the status quo on the appointment of Pro-Vice-Chancellors and Deans to be maintained until a mutually acceptable framework was agreed upon.

The Association argued that its participation in decisions concerning the leadership of academic staff was grounded in Act 1157, Clause 5(f), and maintained that the University’s strategic plan could not override its governing statute.

UTAG-KNUST said it would engage the University Council to seek reconsideration and advocate for an appointment framework that respects the relevant statutory provisions.

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