‘Physically better’ Kudus can start against Liverpool – De Zerbi

Audio By Carbonatix
Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi believes Mohammed Kudus is in good condition to start in their game on Tuesday night.
Kudus is yet to start a game for Tottenham since returning from a long-term injury which kept him out of the Black Stars' campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The Ghanaian midfielder has made three substitute appearances since the start of the 2026/27 season, with the manager gradually easing him into the team.
However, De Zerbi says the midfielder is at a good level to start their EFL Cup clash against Liverpool later tonight.
"Kudus can start because, in terms of his physical condition, he's better. But James [Madisson] is not yet," he said as he looked ahead to the game.
"Kudus can play number 10, more offensive. The idea is to use the characteristics of the players in the first eleven."
Tottenham have struggled since the start of the season, winning just one of their five games this season, which came in the EFL Cup Second Round against Charlton.
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