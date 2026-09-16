Ghana risks losing international intelligence-sharing support over alleged security leaks — Muntaka

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubara

Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has warned that the misuse of sensitive security information by trusted officials could undermine Ghana’s intelligence operations and affect the country’s cooperation with international security partners.

He made the remarks at a high-level security training programme in Accra for members of the Greater Accra Regional Security Council and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on the National Security Act.

Mr Muntaka said officials entrusted with sensitive responsibilities undergo background checks and are expected to protect the information placed in their care. He expressed concern that some officials could misuse such positions and later leave senior government officials to face responsibility for the consequences.

He said such breaches could also affect the willingness of Ghana’s international partners to share intelligence.

According to the Minister, foreign counterparts may hesitate to provide information if they are uncertain about who will have access to it or whether it will remain confidential while their own investigations are ongoing.

He therefore called for greater responsibility among officials handling sensitive information and stronger cooperation between security agencies and local government authorities.

Mr Muntaka also acknowledged that security challenges differ between urban and rural communities, saying existing guidelines could sometimes place unnecessary restrictions on local authorities. He indicated that revised guidelines could help address some of the emerging challenges.

The Minister further urged MMDCEs to understand their security responsibilities and work closely with security agencies in their respective jurisdictions.

He noted that serving as a representative of the President was not their only responsibility, stressing that local government officials also have defined roles within the country’s security architecture.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.