Ghana to host high-level reparatory justice event at 81st UNGA

Ghana will host a High-Level Side Event on Reparatory Justice in New York on September 23, 2026, on the margins of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The event follows the adoption of United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/80/250, spearheaded through a collective effort involving the African Union (AU), the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the African Diaspora.

The landmark resolution recognised the enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity and has provided renewed impetus for global discussions on reparatory justice, restitution and accountability.

In response to the question of “What next?”, Ghana convened the Next Steps Conference in Accra in June 2026. The conference brought together scholars, policymakers, experts and advocates from across the world to explore practical pathways for advancing the cause of reparatory justice.

As a direct outcome of the Accra conference, Ghana established three important bodies: The High-Level Advisory Council on Reparatory Justice, the Global Experts Panel on the Restitution of Cultural Heritage and the Global Legal Panel on Reparatory Justice.

The forthcoming side event in New York will provide an important platform for these bodies to present progress reports on their work, key findings and recommendations, while outlining the next steps in the global pursuit of reparatory justice.

The event will also seek to galvanise international support and foster meaningful dialogue on justice, restitution and the restoration of dignity to Africa and people of African descent worldwide.

Ghana calls on governments, international organisations, civil society, scholars and other stakeholders to join this historic conversation and support collective efforts to address the enduring consequences of the transatlantic slave trade and other forms of historical injustice.

As the international community gathers under the auspices of the United Nations, Ghana reaffirms its commitment to leading a united and purposeful global movement for justice, restitution and dignity.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.