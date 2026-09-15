Why millet could be good for your heart, digestion and blood sugar

Audio By Carbonatix
Millet is a good source of protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals and has a uniquely high content of nutrients.
It is a group of small-seeded grasses that are cultivated throughout the world, mainly grown in developing countries, but its ability to grow in relatively harsh and dry environments possibly makes it a highly versatile crop.
It can be used as a traditional cereal and can also be used in porridge, snacks, and other types of bread.
Here are some benefits of adding millet to your meal:
Heart health
Researchers from the University of Kentucky have shown a link between whole grains and the prevention of heart disease risk.
Millet can be one of the healthier grains to add to your diet if you want to protect your heart.
Diabetes management
Millet is considered to be a gluten-free whole grain. It can be a good source of fibre and may have a low glycemic index, which can have a positive effect in the fight against diabetes.
Aids in digestion
It may also help in eliminating problems like constipation, excess gas, bloating, and cramping.
By regulating digestive processes, it can also improve nutrient retention and may also reduce your chance of more serious gastrointestinal conditions, which may include gastric ulcers.
Rich in antioxidants
Millets are possibly a rich source of phenols and antioxidants. Many of these antioxidants that may be present in millets can clean up toxins from the body by promoting proper excretion and neutralising enzymatic activity in certain organs.
Prevent asthma symptoms
According to research published by the Indian Institute of Millets Research, it can be helpful for people suffering from asthma.
The paper suggests that the high levels of magnesium that can be found in millets may help alleviate respiratory issues in asthma patients while also reducing migraines.
Latest Stories
-
JAGA Watch Committee reinforced with six new members to fight galamsey in Jema
2 minutes
-
Korle Bu upgrades cardiac surgery capacity with €75,000 heater-cooler unit from Quantum LC
3 minutes
-
Cedi weakens as forex demand outpaces interbank supply; one dollar equals GH¢11.95
4 minutes
-
Former KPMG boss Joseph Winful says some COVID-19 fumigation contracts may have been abuse of office
5 minutes
-
Police to fully roll out automated traffic enforcement from October 1
11 minutes
-
Photos: Mahama commissions Phase Three of Zonda Tech vehicle assembly plant
14 minutes
-
47 Nigerian nationals rescued from suspected trafficking networks in Goaso
19 minutes
-
Petrol prices could jump nearly 10% from Sept 16 – COPEC
27 minutes
-
Sunyani, Kwahu Obomeng get customary land secretariats to improve transparency and land records
28 minutes
-
Why millet could be good for your heart, digestion and blood sugar
37 minutes
-
Okyeame Kwame named new brand ambassador for Rosa Tiles
40 minutes
-
Ghana to host high-level reparatory justice event at 81st UNGA
43 minutes
-
NAIMOS steps up response to alleged illegal mining in Atewa Forest Reserve
44 minutes
-
Police commend Kpando MCE for rehabilitating District Headquarters
1 hour
-
Government adjusts border security and narcotics meeting invitations after Sammi Awuku raises concerns
1 hour