NAIMOS steps up response to alleged illegal mining in Atewa Forest Reserve

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) says it is taking urgent steps to address reports of illegal mining and encroachment within the Atewa Range Forest Reserve.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 15, NAIMOS said it had taken note of recent public and media reports concerning activities within the reserve, as well as concerns raised by A Rocha Ghana and other groups during a joint press conference on Monday, September 14, 2026.

“Given that the Secretariat considers the protection of Ghana's forest reserves, water sources and ecologically sensitive areas as critical in the fight against illegal mining, all reports in connection with the Atewa Range Forest Reserve are receiving necessary and urgent attention,” part of the statement read.

NAIMOS disclosed that it had already conducted reconnaissance operations within the reserve and was collaborating with relevant security and state agencies to take further action.

“Having already conducted reconnaissance operations within the enclave, NAIMOS is currently collaborating with relevant security and state agencies to take decisive action within the reserve,” it said.

According to NAIMOS, the next phase of the intervention will be guided by verified intelligence and further operational assessment.

“This next line of intervention will be guided by verified intelligence and further operational assessment to achieve maximum results,” the Secretariat added.

NAIMOS assured the public that concerns over activities in the Atewa Range Forest Reserve would not be ignored.

“NAIMOS remains committed to protecting Ghana's natural resources and ensuring that illegal mining activities do not undermine critical forest reserves, water bodies and the communities that depend on them,” it said.

NAIMOS also commended civil society organisations, traditional authorities, communities and members of the public for their vigilance.

It encouraged the public to continue providing credible information to support the national fight against illegal mining and protect Ghana’s natural resources.

Read the full statement below

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