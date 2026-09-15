One Week Observation – Obaapanin Julian Seiwaa Gyimah

Akyeamfuor Asiedu Agyeman III (Abetifihene and Adontenghene of Kwahu), Nana Ama Amanua II (Abetifihemaa and Adontenghemaa of Kwahu), Nana Anim Boateng Nti Panin (Ayokohene Abetifi), Nana Obiyaa Firifie II ( Ayokohemaa Abetifi), Nana Kwame Asante Koree (Banmuhene Abetifi), Nana Antirakwa Kwakye (Abusuapanin), Opanin Kwame Fosu and Nana Ama Owusua wish to announce with sadly the One week observation of

Obaapanin Julian Seiwaa Gyimah

1936 – 2026

Date: Saturday, 26th September, 2026

Venue: Presbyterian Church of Ghana (Parousia Congregation, Baatsonaa)

Children of the Deceased:

Opanin Kwame Boateng

Charles Sekyere

Doris Dankyi

Sarah Ohene- Boateng

All friends and sympathisers are cordially invited.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.