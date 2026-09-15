One Week Observation – Obaapanin Julian Seiwaa Gyimah

Audio By Carbonatix
Akyeamfuor Asiedu Agyeman III (Abetifihene and Adontenghene of Kwahu), Nana Ama Amanua II (Abetifihemaa and Adontenghemaa of Kwahu), Nana Anim Boateng Nti Panin (Ayokohene Abetifi), Nana Obiyaa Firifie II ( Ayokohemaa Abetifi), Nana Kwame Asante Koree (Banmuhene Abetifi), Nana Antirakwa Kwakye (Abusuapanin), Opanin Kwame Fosu and Nana Ama Owusua wish to announce with sadly the One week observation of
Obaapanin Julian Seiwaa Gyimah
1936 – 2026
Date: Saturday, 26th September, 2026
Venue: Presbyterian Church of Ghana (Parousia Congregation, Baatsonaa)
Children of the Deceased:
Opanin Kwame Boateng
Charles Sekyere
Doris Dankyi
Sarah Ohene- Boateng
All friends and sympathisers are cordially invited.
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