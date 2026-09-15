Government to regulate EV charging stations to protect power stability – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to regulate the establishment of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to prevent uneven pressure on Ghana’s electricity distribution network.
He said the growing number of charging stations required proper planning to ensure they were not concentrated in areas where existing transformers and substations lacked the capacity to support additional demand.
Speaking at the commissioning of the Zonda Tec Ghana Limited Assembly Plant in Tema, President Mahama said the Ministry of Energy and Green Transitions was developing an electric vehicle policy to provide clear rules for the sector.
“A few people have started establishing charging stations. If this is not regulated, it could lead to imbalances in our energy system,” the President said.
He explained that the location of each facility must take into account the infrastructure supplying electricity to it, warning that too many charging stations in one area could affect the stability of power supply.
President Mahama said the Ministry would submit the EV policy to Cabinet before clear regulations are introduced to guide businesses seeking to establish charging stations.
He also said government intended to promote solar-powered charging as part of efforts to support the expansion of electric mobility in Ghana.
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