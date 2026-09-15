National

Government to regulate EV charging stations to protect power stability – Mahama

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  15 September 2026 1:51pm
President John Dramani Mahama
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to regulate the establishment of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to prevent uneven pressure on Ghana’s electricity distribution network.

He said the growing number of charging stations required proper planning to ensure they were not concentrated in areas where existing transformers and substations lacked the capacity to support additional demand.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Zonda Tec Ghana Limited Assembly Plant in Tema, President Mahama said the Ministry of Energy and Green Transitions was developing an electric vehicle policy to provide clear rules for the sector.

“A few people have started establishing charging stations. If this is not regulated, it could lead to imbalances in our energy system,” the President said.

He explained that the location of each facility must take into account the infrastructure supplying electricity to it, warning that too many charging stations in one area could affect the stability of power supply.

President Mahama said the Ministry would submit the EV policy to Cabinet before clear regulations are introduced to guide businesses seeking to establish charging stations.

He also said government intended to promote solar-powered charging as part of efforts to support the expansion of electric mobility in Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group