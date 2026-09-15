Sterling admits dangerous driving after M3 crash

Former England footballer Raheem Sterling has admitted to dangerous driving after he crashed a Lamborghini into motorway barriers in May.

The 31-year-old, from Berkshire, also admitted possessing nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Sterling, who appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court, was arrested after crashing on the M3 in Hampshire on the morning of 28 May.

Sterling has 82 England caps, the last of which was won at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The former England winger pleaded guilty to driving a Lamborghini Urus dangerously on the M25, the M3, the A327 and Minley Road before he crashed.

He was in possession of six canisters of nitrous oxide, a Class C drug.

Sterling arrived at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Tuesday afternoon

Hampshire Police previously said the charges followed a single-vehicle collision on the M3 southbound, near the Minley interchange.

The force said no other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

Sterling most recently played for Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie after leaving Chelsea in January, but made just 8 appearances in the Netherlands.

In four years at Chelsea - including a season-long loan at Arsenal - he made 59 league appearances after signing from Manchester City in 2022.

With City, he won four Premier League titles, having started his senior career with Liverpool before moving to Manchester in 2015.

He is currently without a club.

In the 2021 Queen's Birthday Honours, Sterling was made an MBE for services to racial equality in sport.

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