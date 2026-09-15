Health Ministry secures new US employment pathway for qualified Ghanaian nurses

The Ministry of Health says it has secured a new pathway for qualified Ghanaian nurses to access employment opportunities in the United States through an agreement with the City of Columbus, Ohio.

The initiative follows months of technical discussions with US counterparts and is expected to pave the way for detailed arrangements on the ethical recruitment and deployment of Ghanaian health professionals, particularly nurses.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 15, the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the arrangement is part of the Ministry's efforts to create credible and decent international employment opportunities for Ghanaian health professionals.

He stressed, however, that the initiative would not be limited to sending nurses abroad, but must also ensure that their rights, welfare and professional interests are protected throughout the process.

Mr Akandoh said the partnership is being pursued in line with Ghana’s Migration Policy, international best practices and global standards on the recruitment of health professionals.

He explained that the framework would also create opportunities for skills transfer and broader collaboration between health professionals and institutions in Ghana and the United States.

"The partnership builds on the existing Sister-City relationship between Accra and Columbus and Ghana Labour Exchange Programme," part of the statement read.

The Minister assured that the Ministry would continue to pursue partnerships that open up decent employment opportunities for Ghanaian health professionals abroad while ensuring that those recruited are treated fairly and their professional rights protected.

The agreement between Ghana and the City of Columbus was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding signed on September 14, 2026.

The partnership was facilitated through the efforts of Buckeye Africa Exchange, StrideHx and Columbus Sister Cities International.

Read the full statement below

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