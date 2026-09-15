Health Ministry secures new US employment pathway for qualified Ghanaian nurses

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Health says it has secured a new pathway for qualified Ghanaian nurses to access employment opportunities in the United States through an agreement with the City of Columbus, Ohio.
The initiative follows months of technical discussions with US counterparts and is expected to pave the way for detailed arrangements on the ethical recruitment and deployment of Ghanaian health professionals, particularly nurses.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 15, the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the arrangement is part of the Ministry's efforts to create credible and decent international employment opportunities for Ghanaian health professionals.
He stressed, however, that the initiative would not be limited to sending nurses abroad, but must also ensure that their rights, welfare and professional interests are protected throughout the process.
Mr Akandoh said the partnership is being pursued in line with Ghana’s Migration Policy, international best practices and global standards on the recruitment of health professionals.
He explained that the framework would also create opportunities for skills transfer and broader collaboration between health professionals and institutions in Ghana and the United States.
"The partnership builds on the existing Sister-City relationship between Accra and Columbus and Ghana Labour Exchange Programme," part of the statement read.
The Minister assured that the Ministry would continue to pursue partnerships that open up decent employment opportunities for Ghanaian health professionals abroad while ensuring that those recruited are treated fairly and their professional rights protected.
The agreement between Ghana and the City of Columbus was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding signed on September 14, 2026.
The partnership was facilitated through the efforts of Buckeye Africa Exchange, StrideHx and Columbus Sister Cities International.
Read the full statement below
Latest Stories
-
I’m not contesting Tema Central in 2028 – TDC boss Nunekpeku
1 second
-
One Week Observation – Obaapanin Julian Seiwaa Gyimah
8 minutes
-
Withholding audit information or underreporting on COVID-19 fumigation is a serious offence – Domelevo
13 minutes
-
Mahama urges banks to offer long-term financing for locally assembled cars
15 minutes
-
Accra set to go ‘All Out’ as Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2026 Pub Fest comes off on September 25
16 minutes
-
Sterling admits dangerous driving after M3 crash
17 minutes
-
Vehicle assemblers must meet local content threshold to enjoy VAT exemption – Mahama
21 minutes
-
Health Ministry secures new US employment pathway for qualified Ghanaian nurses
26 minutes
-
GRIDCo completes 4km, 161kV transmission line linking Yendi Solar to Tamale-Yendi network
27 minutes
-
Government to regulate EV charging stations to protect power stability – Mahama
29 minutes
-
Withheld information, poor audit could account for GH¢624m fumigation gap – Domelovo
34 minutes
-
GFA to launch 2026/27 Colts Football Season
35 minutes
-
Fidelity Bank donates GH¢200,000 to Ghana Medical Trust Fund for vulnerable patients
44 minutes
-
Jimmy Aglah: When Hollywood ended at Kwashieman…
45 minutes
-
GoldBod, EOCO team up to track illicit financial flows in gold trade
47 minutes