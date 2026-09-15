I’m not contesting Tema Central in 2028 – TDC boss Nunekpeku

The Managing Director of TDC Ghana Ltd., Courage Makafui Nunekpeku, has denied reports that he intends to contest the Tema Central parliamentary seat in the 2028 general election.

Mr Nunekpeku said he has no plans to seek parliamentary office in Tema Central or any other constituency and urged the public to disregard the speculation.

“I wish to state unequivocally and for the public record that, as the Managing Director of TDC Ghana Ltd., I have no interest in contesting for the parliamentary seat of Tema Central in 2028 or beyond,” he said.

Mr Nunekpeku said his immediate priority is to deliver on the mandate entrusted to him as Managing Director of TDC Ghana Ltd. and contribute to the government’s development agenda.

“My sole focus remains delivering on the mandate given to me by His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama to champion the Better Ghana Agenda and help reset the Ghana we all want,” Mr Nunekpeku said.

He previously contested the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary for the Tema Central Constituency in 2023.

His latest comments seek to end speculation that he could pursue the NDC parliamentary nomination for the constituency ahead of the 2028 elections.

Mr Nunekpeku said his attention remains firmly on his responsibilities at TDC Ghana Ltd. and contributing to national development in line with the government’s priorities.

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