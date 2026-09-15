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GRIDCo completes 4km, 161kV transmission line linking Yendi Solar to Tamale-Yendi network

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  15 September 2026 1:53pm
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The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has completed the construction and final integration of a 4-kilometre, 161kV transmission line connecting the Yendi Solar project to the Tamale-Yendi transmission network.

The company said the project was executed entirely by its own technical teams, making it the longest transmission line project completed in-house by GRIDCo to date.

The work covered tower erection, line stringing, testing, commissioning and energisation of the line.

GRIDCo’s teams also integrated a 66MVA transformer into the transmission system as part of the project, bringing together expertise from multiple technical units to complete the works.

The company said the achievement demonstrates its growing technical capacity while strengthening the national grid’s ability to integrate renewable energy.

The Yendi Solar transmission link will connect the renewable power project to Ghana’s transmission network and support the expansion of clean energy generation.

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