IES calls for urgent GRIDCo assessment after third nationwide blackout in three weeks

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has raised concerns over the stability of Ghana’s national power system following three nationwide blackouts in less than a month.

The latest outage occurred at about 4:30am on Thursday, August 20, 2026, after a major fault on the Akosombo-Volta transmission lines, according to the IES.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Institute described the recurrence of nationwide outages as “a cause for worry” and called on the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) to conduct an immediate technical assessment and publicly disclose its findings.

The IES recalled that Ghana experienced a nationwide blackout on July 29 after several generating plants tripped across the national power system.

Following that incident, GRIDCo said it would conduct a technical investigation to establish the cause of the disturbance and inform corrective measures.

However, the IES said three weeks after the incident, no such report had been made public.

“Three weeks on, no such report has been made public,” the Institute stated.

It said the latest outage had heightened concerns about the reliability of the national grid, particularly amid increasing electricity demand.

IES demands transparency

The IES urged GRIDCo to expedite efforts to restore power fully and undertake a comprehensive technical assessment of the latest incident.

It also called for full disclosure of the challenges confronting the national power system to ensure that the public is adequately informed.

“GRIDCo must also undertake full and transparent disclosure to the public regarding the challenges confronting the national power system, so that Ghanaians are kept properly informed,” the statement said.

The Institute further called for immediate short-term measures to safeguard grid stability, alongside investments aimed at strengthening the long-term resilience of the national power system.

As of the time of the statement, GRIDCo had not publicly disclosed the cause of the latest outage or provided a timeline for full restoration.

The IES said the repeated blackouts should prompt urgent action to address underlying vulnerabilities in the national power system.

The latest outage has also triggered renewed public concern, with some Ghanaians expressing frustration over the recurrence of nationwide power interruptions.

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