GRIDCo restores power nationwide after August 20 blackout, says grid strengthening measures ongoing

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) says power supply has been fully restored to all affected areas following Thursday’s nationwide system disturbance.

The company said restoration efforts began immediately after the disturbance, with engineers and other power sector technical teams working to stabilise the system and restore supply across the country.

According to GRIDCo, power had been fully restored nationwide by 12:03 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

In a statement issued on Friday, August 21, the company thanked the public and other stakeholders for their patience and cooperation during the restoration process.

“GRIDCo appreciates the cooperation and support of all stakeholders throughout the restoration process,” it said.

The company also assured the public that it would continue implementing measures to improve the reliability, stability and resilience of the national transmission network.

“GRIDCo will continue to implement measures to strengthen the reliability, stability, and resilience of the transmission network,” the statement added.

Pressure grows over recurring blackouts

The latest disruption has heightened concerns over the stability of Ghana’s power system, following a series of nationwide outages in recent weeks.

The development has also renewed calls for greater transparency from GRIDCo and the Energy Ministry over the causes of the disruptions and measures being taken to prevent their recurrence.

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has, in particular, called for the release of the technical investigation report into the July 29 nationwide blackout.

That incident was preceded by the tripping of several generating plants, which caused a major disturbance across the national power system.

GRIDCo subsequently indicated that a technical investigation would be conducted to establish the cause of the incident and inform corrective measures.

However, the report has yet to be made public.

Latest outage

Thursday’s outage occurred at about 4:30 a.m. and affected several parts of the country.

GRIDCo has attributed the latest disturbance to a major fault on the Akosombo-Volta transmission line.

Engineers began inspecting the affected transmission infrastructure shortly after the incident, with restoration efforts continuing throughout the morning.

The Energy Ministry has also acknowledged that the national transmission system remains vulnerable while a temporary control room arrangement is in place.

The Ministry says a permanent facility is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Calls for answers

The latest blackout has increased pressure on GRIDCo and the government to provide a clearer explanation of the recurring disruptions.

The Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Energy Committee, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has called for GRIDCo and the Energy Minister to appear before the committee to explain the outages.

The IES has similarly urged the government and GRIDCo to disclose the findings of the July investigation and outline the specific measures being implemented to address vulnerabilities identified in the system.

For now, GRIDCo says supply has been restored nationwide and that work will continue to strengthen the transmission network.

However, the absence of the July investigation report means questions over the underlying causes of the recurring nationwide outages remain unanswered.

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