Opare Addo showcases Ghana’s youth empowerment programmes in Russia

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, has highlighted Ghana’s major youth empowerment initiatives at the International Festival of Youth in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Mr Opare Addo said he used the opportunity to present key projects within Ghana’s youth development ecosystem and provide updates on how the interventions are supporting young people.

“On the sidelines of the International Festival of Youth in Yekaterinburg, Russia, I had the opportunity to present key projects within Ghana’s youth ecosystem,” he said.

He highlighted the National Apprenticeship Programme, Adwumawura Programme, S.E.E.D Programme and One Million Coders Programme among the initiatives being implemented to address challenges confronting the country’s youth.

“These initiatives are transforming our approach to the most pressing issues facing our youth,” Mr Opare Addo stated.

According to him, the programmes are helping to prepare young people for sustainable livelihoods while equipping them to compete confidently in the international market.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.