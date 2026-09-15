Zonda Tech expansion shows 24-hour economy taking shape – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama says Ghana’s 24-hour economy agenda is gradually becoming a reality, with the expansion of manufacturing facilities such as the Zonda Tech Ghana Limited vehicle assembly plant.

According to the President, factories operating continuously around the clock will help increase productivity, create jobs and expand Ghana’s capacity to produce for both local and international markets.

Speaking at the commissioning of Phase Three of the Zonda Tech vehicle assembly plant at Tema Golf City, President Mahama said the operations at the facility demonstrate the kind of industrial activity the 24-hour economy is intended to promote.

“What we are witnessing on this assembly floor, vehicles rolling off the production line day and night, is precisely what the agenda was designed to achieve.”

He said the 24-hour economy should not be viewed merely as a government slogan but as a practical strategy for transforming Ghana’s productive sectors.

“The 24-hour economy is not merely a slogan. It is taking shape factory by factory, factory floor by factory floor.”

Mahama said government wants more manufacturing companies to operate extended shifts to maximise the use of production facilities and create additional employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

He said the government will support businesses participating in the programme by improving infrastructure, simplifying regulatory procedures, strengthening industrial incentives and investing in technical education.

The President said the expansion of Zonda Tech is expected to significantly increase direct employment while creating about 1,000 additional indirect jobs in logistics, maintenance, component supply, distribution and other supporting industries.

He described such investments as important to Ghana’s industrialisation agenda because they create jobs beyond the factory floor and strengthen connections between large manufacturers and local businesses.

President Mahama also said government expects manufacturers benefiting from the country’s industrial policies to increase local sourcing and technology transfer.

“In return, we expect industry to deepen localisation, expand technology transfer, develop Ghanaian suppliers, and use Ghana as a manufacturing base for exports into Africa.”

He said the government’s 24-hour economy programme is closely linked to Ghana’s broader ambition to become an automotive manufacturing hub for West Africa.

The President noted that vehicles produced at facilities such as Zonda Tech’s will support agriculture, mining, construction and regional trade.

He said continuous production would also help Ghana reduce its dependence on imported vehicles, conserve foreign exchange and build export-oriented industries.

Mahama reaffirmed government’s commitment to creating a stable investment environment for businesses willing to expand their operations and create jobs.

He said the government would continue working with private-sector operators to ensure that the 24-hour economy translates into increased production, employment and economic opportunities for Ghanaians.

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