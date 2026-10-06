Politics

Nana Akomea denies boycotting NPP swearing-in after third-place finish

Source: Abubakar Ibrahim  
  6 October 2026 4:52am
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Newly elected NPP Third Vice Chairperson Nana Akomea has denied claims that he deliberately boycotted the party’s swearing-in ceremony after finishing third in the election.

Nana Akomea said his absence was due to traffic and not disappointment over the election result.

He said he arrived at the venue shortly after the ceremony had ended.

“I got there 10 minutes after the swearing-in.”

Akomea said he was not even present when voting ended or during the collation and counting of results.

“They had just introduced the witness and done the swearing. Actually, when we entered the stadium, we heard because we could hear to the radio that the swearing was going on.”

He said he only knew the outcome after arriving at the venue and receiving information from his agents.

“Oh, my agents were there, and then when I got there, the swearing had been done. So I knew I had taken the third position, and I was rushing to go for the swearing-in.”

Akomea also explained the absence of fellow candidate Nana B, saying the two had been caught in traffic.

“I don’t know. I think Nana B was caught up in the same traffic.”

He dismissed suggestions that the absence of the two candidates was linked to the election outcome.

“We were… I don’t understand how that could happen. Total falsehood.”

Akomea said he saw Nana B when the candidates were introduced but did not see him again until the following afternoon.

“In fact, I saw Nana B when we were introduced as candidates. After that, I didn’t see him again until the next afternoon on Sunday.”

Although he arrived after the ceremony, Nana Akomea said he remained at the stadium.

When told that he had therefore not yet been formally sworn in, Akomea said he expected the situation to be resolved.

“Well, remember there’s an American president who had to be sworn in twice, so that is not new. We have our first meeting as a new executive, and I’m sure I’ll get myself sworn in.”

Akomea admitted that the third-place finish disappointed him, although he said his campaign message had been well received.

“Oh, because, as I said, my message was well received.”

He said he had expected to finish higher despite joining the race late.

“Yes, even though I had come in late, many of the delegates expressed disappointment that I had come in late.”

Akomea also acknowledged the possibility that campaign spending may have played a role in the outcome.

“Let’s be honest about that. Were you outspent? It’s possible, and it’s also possible that I also outspent somebody.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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