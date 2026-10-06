Nana Akomea reveals why he was disappointed after placing third in NPP election

Newly elected NPP Third Vice Chairperson Nana Akomea has admitted he was disappointed after finishing third in the party’s national executive elections.

Nana Akomea said he had expected to finish either first or second in the contest.

“I was expected to be first or second, not third.”

Speaking on Monday, he said the result disappointed him, although he knew the contest would be difficult.

“Yes, it disappointed me a little, but I knew it was going to be tough.”

He said the final results showed how closely contested the race was, with small differences separating the leading candidates.

“And when you look at maybe the top four, it’s very close.”

“The gap between myself and Mustafa was just about maybe 80, and then between myself and Nana B was just another 70 or so, and between Nana B and Kojo Bamba was maybe another 100 and something.”

He said the closeness of the results made it difficult to draw a clear line between the leading candidates.

“The top four: 2900 and something, 2900 and something, 2900 and something, 3000 and something. It’s very close, very tight.”

Nana Akomea said he had paid little attention to opinion polls ahead of the election because he believed direct engagement with delegates was more important.

“This one, you are meeting the delegates directly.”

He said candidates had the opportunity to meet delegates face-to-face and assess their reactions to their messages.

“Don’t let T-shirts come between you and them. Don’t let them focus on caps and T-shirts and paraphernalia, and you don’t need the polls because you are meeting the people directly.”

Nana Akomea also attributed Kojo Bamba’s strong performance to a different campaign message.

He said Bamba’s message stood apart from that of the other leading candidates.

“But you know, Bamba’s message was clever, very clever. His message was different.”

According to Nana Akomea, several of the leading candidates presented similar arguments based on their experience and long service to the NPP.

“Whilst Nana B. myself, Mustapha Hamid, Ahiagbah, and all those people, we had basically the same message that we had served the party faithfully for a long time.”

“We’ve had a lot of experience, and we had a profile, a brand in the party, and want to use that brand to help the party.”

He said Bamba instead presented himself as someone who would focus on protecting delegates and the electoral process.

“Bamba’s message was that these people-they’ve served the party for a long time. I don’t intend to compete with them, but what I want to give to you is your security.”

“So you vote for two of them. Two of them, and then make sure that you admin for the sake of your security. So they will do the work, and I’ll just protect the ballot and protect you.”

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