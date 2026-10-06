Agric Minister cuts sod for construction of Inland Valley project at Aninkroma

Audio By Carbonatix
Eric Opoku, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, has cut the sod for the construction of an Inland Valley project at Aninkroma, near Barekese in the Atwima Nwabiagya North district.
The GHS 4.1 million cedis project, is expected to be completed within 16 months, to provide reliable year-round water supply to farmers, who would be engaged in the implementation of the Food Systems Resilience Project ( FSRP) being implemented by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Atwima Nwabiagya North District Assembly.
The FSRP is designed to improve agricultural production and water management, strengthen food security, create sustainable livelihood opportunities for farmers, and favorable conditions for rice cultivation in the area.
Mr Opoku announced that in 2026, the National Best Farmer would get GHS 1.2 million brand-new pick-up vehicle, a tractor and enjoy a free research trip to Italy, as motivation.
He said the government would continue to invest in agriculture through the provision of infrastructure and support for farmers to help increase productivity, food security, improved income generation, and sustainable livelihoods.
Mr Opoku, therefore, urged all citizens, particularly the youth, to take keen interest in agriculture and venture into it, to improve their incomes and contribute to the economic growth of the nation.
Mr Mba Zechariah Alenbilla, the District Chief Executive (DCE), commended the government and the Ministry for choosing the district for the project, saying it would open a new chapter for the residents to enjoy the benefits.
He pledged to ensure the smooth execution of the project and its successful implementation to help achieve the intended purpose for the people.
Nana Gyedu Kumanin IV, the Amakyebarehene, who chaired the function, commended the government for the initiative.
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