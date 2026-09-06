Ministry of Agriculture eulogises the late first Agric Minister under the Fourth Republic

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has eulogised the late Ibrahim Adam, the first Minister of Agriculture under Ghana's Fourth Republic, as a foundational figure whose reforms continue to shape the sector.
Alhaji Adam died on 30th August, and his final Aduwa is expected on Sunday.
A delegation, on behalf of the Minister for Food and Agriculture, visited the family home to mourn with the family and to present food items and an undisclosed amount of money to support the funeral arrangements.
The team was led by the National Deputy Coordinator for Feed Ghana (School Farms), Nathaniel Adams Jnr., and the Chief Director of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.
Speaking on behalf of the minister, Nathaniel Adams Jnr. described the late Ibrahim Adam as the architect of the modern ministry.
"Alhaji Ibrahim Adam was the first minister of agriculture under the Fourth Republic. He worked to put in place the structures for the take-off of the ministry," Mr Adams Jnr said.
Mr. Adams Jnr highlighted the late minister's legacy in agricultural extension services, noting that he strengthened and made the service more visible by providing motorbikes to extension officers across the country.
He said that his pioneering work has now been taken a step further by the current administration led by the minister.
"That pioneering work has been moved a step further with the recruitment of over 500 personnel into the Agric Brigade, provided with resources to take extension even further," Adams jnr said.
The delegation extended the Minister's condolences to the bereaved family.
In response, the brother of the late minister who spoke on behalf of the family expressed the family's appreciation to the Ministry for its support and confirmed that the final Aduwa would be held tomorrow.
To support the funeral rites, the Ministry donated a bull, bags of maize, Made-in-Ghana rice, and an undisclosed cash amount.
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